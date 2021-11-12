Cam Newton's 5 most memorable moments with the Panthers

Carolina's favorite son is back, and Panthers fans are already reliving some of Cam Newton's most iconic moments. The quarterback who took them to the Super Bowl while winning the MVP honor in 2015 is back home and the fans will be hoping that Cam Newton can give some more memories to cherish. Here's a look back at some of the best moments from Cam Newton's first stint in town.

#1 - Somersault touchdown against the Houston Texans

Cam Newton has had some of the most iconic celebrations of all time. From the dab and the high-fives with supporters to the Superman celebration, there are many facets of Cam Newton's character on the pitch. But one common feature of many of his rushing touchdowns was his propensity to flip over players. On this particular play, from 2015, he jumped over the entire Houston Texans defense and landed on his feet. The sheer athleticism was breathtaking.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



http://t.co/d7PZaaZMX5 Watch Cam Newton score a spectacular somersault touchdown against Houston Texans. bbc.in/1NOeYDX http://t.co/d7PZaaZMX5 Watch Cam Newton score a spectacular somersault touchdown against Houston Texans.bbc.in/1NOeYDX http://t.co/d7PZaaZMX5

#2 - 72-yard rushing touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons

In December 2012, Cam Newton gave a taste of just how good he can be with his feet. Newton saw a lane open up and rushed for 72 yards for a touchdown. The sheer beauty of the play cannot be captured in mere words. He also had 400 yards passing in the same game with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

#3 - Game-winning touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers fans have perhaps never screamed so loud. They had not reached the playoffs since 2008. On 23 December 2013, that sequence was finally broken. Cam Newton got the ball back with 55 seconds remaining. He put in a 65-yard drive within 32 seconds. His final pass to Domenik Hixon gave the Panthers a win and a playoff berth.

#4 - Cam Newton smokes Clay Matthews against the Green Bay Packers

"You been watching film, huh? That's cool! Watch this."

Cam Newton uttered these legendary words to Clay Matthews in December 2017 when the Panthers played the Green Bay Packers. Matthews was bantering away, saying he was identifying a wheel route point. Cam Newton calmly put him in his place by setting up a completely different play that led to a touchdown.

Josh Jordan @NumbersMuncher This video is amazing - you need sound on to hear the Cam Newton and Clay Matthews trash talking before the snap.



This video is amazing - you need sound on to hear the Cam Newton and Clay Matthews trash talking before the snap. https://t.co/Aoqj1iwkmu

#5 - Cam Newton dancing in the endzone against the Tennessee Titans

Cam Newton is not just any other player. He brings his personality to the field. Sometimes it can rub people the wrong way. His touchdown celebration against the Tennessee Titans in November 2015 went on a bit too long. The Titans players took exception to that and caused a fracas. Cam Newton only replied back later in a press conference that the only way to stop him from celebrating was to stop him from entering the end-zone.

Edited by Piyush Bisht