NFL throwback: How did the Panthers lose SB 50 despite having MVP Cam Newton?

Back in the 2015 season, Cam Newton lit up the NFL and was the clear favorite, winning the league's MVP award. Even in the playoffs, the Panthers seemed unbeatable. After posting a 15-1 record, the Carolina Panthers went on to dispatch the Seattle Seahawks and dismantle the Arizona Cardinals.

However, even with Cam Newton playing the best football of his career, the Panthers were easily beaten by the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 with a final score of 24-10. So, what happened?

Where did Cam Newton and the Panthers go wrong in Super bowl 50?

As powerful as Cam Newton was with rushing and passing the ball, the Broncos found a way to silence both of these efforts.

One of the biggest ways to hinder a quarterback is to constantly get in their face and force them to make mistakes. That was the case for the Bronco defense, which included Pro Bowl Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware. Both accounted for a whopping 4.5 sacks. This was especially true when Miller caused a strip-sack that led to a Broncos defensive touchdown in the 1st quarter.

Newton would also throw a costly interception that bounced out of the hands of Ted Ginn Jr. and coasted into the hands of cornerback T.J. Ward. Both Manning and Newton would throw interceptions, but it was their defensive prowess that allowed the Broncos to rely less on their offense.

Even with the rushing prowess of the Panthers, they still needed Newton, Johnathan Stewart, Fozzy Whittaker, and Mike Tolbert to equal the yardage that was gained simply by C.J. Anderson of the Broncos.

The Broncos came prepared to silence the rushing attack, and it seemingly worked in their favor, as Newton couldn't carry the ball nearly as much as he had in the regular season and playoffs. Together, Johnathan Stewart and Cam Newton both had over 4.0 rushing yards per attempt in the regular season. During the Super Bowl, the Broncos held Stewart to a meager 2.4 yards per rushing attempt.

All the Broncos had to do was crowd the line of scrimmage and make sure their defensive ends and linebackers finished tackles. With Ware and Miller leading that group, there was no question they would be able to stop any sort of long rushes.

Stopping Cam's ability to run the ball as well as he throws is the number one way in which the Broncos stopped the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. That and having a world-class defense also helps.

