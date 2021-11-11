Cam Newton signed by Panthers: NFL insider says former MVP is on his way to Carolina

Sometimes, you can go home again. According to Ian Rappoport, Cam Newton is back with the Panthers. After meeting with him this morning, the Panthers pulled the trigger on signing their old starting quarterback. The newest Panther had been sitting as the top free agent on the market since being released by the Patriots at the end of the preseason in the final round of cuts.

The Panthers signed Newton after an injury to Sam Darnold knocked the quarterback out of the starting lineup for the majority of the remainder of the season. Newton joins a quarterback room with PJ Walker and is likely to start as soon as possible.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Cam Newton contract terms: Up to $10M for rest of year, includes $4.5M fully guaranteed + $1.5M Roster Bonus, per source.

Last season, Newton played for the Patriots in an attempt to keep the franchise afloat in its first season without Tom Brady. The Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs. Newton threw for eight touchdowns and ten interceptions, completing 65.8 percent of his passes and earning 2657 yards.

The Panthers are 4-5 and are in last place in the NFC South. Newton's job will be to give the team a boost as they attempt to catch up to the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Failing that, the Panthers will be fighting for their second playoff berth since Newton's Super Bowl season in 2015 and their first since releasing Newton.

In 2015, Newton went 15-1 and rocketed the Panthers to the Super Bowl where they faced the Denver Broncos. The Broncos came into the game as the underdogs, behind Von Miller and Demarcus Ware, and effectively began the downward trend that led Newton toward the spot he finds himself in today.

The half-season serves as a trial run for Newton, who, unlike most quarterbacks released by their teams, has a shot at reclaiming his old job for the long-term. At 4-5, a sudden surge by the once 3-0 team would give Newton plenty of hope for reclaiming his spot on the throne.

In the final half of the season, the Panthers face the Cardinals, Washington Football Team, Dolphins, Falcons, Bills, Buccaneers twice, and the New Orleans Saints. For the Panthers to make the playoffs, Newton will need to go on a tear through these teams. First, Newton will need to absorb the Panters' offense practically overnight.

