3 NFL teams that can sign Cam Newton as a backup

Cam Newton made his NFL return with the Carolina Panthers and proudly declared he was back. Then things went downhill as his play regressed and the Panthers finished the season at 5-12.

The quarterback seemed to prove that he was only a shell of his former self. But there were still flashes of success and that means there could be interest in him as a backup option in 2022. The former MVP himself declared he would be open to such a possibility, as long as it came with a competitive team.

"I'm not coming back for no 5-12. I can tell you that now."



So which NFL teams would be wise to give Newton a shot?

3 NFL teams that can take a chance on Cam Newton in a backup role

#3 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have their franchise quarterback. That means they can move on from both Andy Dalton and Nick Foles in 2022. The latter is still under contract, but could be cut for a small dead cap hit.

The expectation is for Fields to start Week 1 and play the entire season. The Bears could sign Newton as an experienced backup who adds a different dynamic to the offense. He can appear in goal line situations and present a fantastic run-pass option that is difficult to stop.

He will also be 33 years old and can be a mentor to Fields. The same is true for someone like Foles, but the difference is that Newton can add something to the offense as well.

#2 - Washington Football Team

Newton's connection with the Washington Football Team won't go away as long as Ron Rivera is the head coach. The two found success together in Carolina and the quarterback situation in Washington remains in question.

Rivera and Newton spent 9 years together in Carolina.



#Patriots QB Cam Newton caught up with his former HC Ron Rivera before tonight's preseason game vs. Washington.Rivera and Newton spent 9 years together in Carolina. #Patriots QB Cam Newton caught up with his former HC Ron Rivera before tonight's preseason game vs. Washington.Rivera and Newton spent 9 years together in Carolina.(🎥 @MHershgordon)https://t.co/YsbLwXdKah

Taylor Heinicke is the starter for now, but other options will surely be sought out in the offseason. Whether they go with Heinicke or not, Newton can work with Rivera again without the expectation of carrying the offense.

He would once again add a new dynamic to the offense and could be a weapon in short-to-go situations.

#1 - San Francisco 49ers

This possibility will come to life after this season, if the San Francisco 49ers move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. That would install Trey Lance as the starter and change the way Kyle Shanahan runs his offense.

Lance is still very young and could use a mentor on the sidelines. Garoppolo could be traded elsewhere to start and Newton could come in to work with Lance. Shanahan is known for using special gadget packages and the veteran would fit right in.

The only person who can stop this is Garoppolo this postseason. A Super Bowl run could mean Lance's timetable is pushed back even further. But if the 49ers don't go all the way, adding a former MVP as a backup would not be a bad idea.

