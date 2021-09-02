Cam Newton may struggle to find a job in the NFL, ESPN analyst explains why

ESPN analyst Jeff Darlington believes it will be hard for Cam Newton to find a job in the NFL. Newton's release shocked fans across the NFL this week. Teams have since been reported to be doing their due diligence on the former MVP. One of those teams include the Dallas Cowboys, who could use an upgrade at backup quarterback.

However, during ESPN's SportsCenter Wednesday evening, Darlington had a different insight into Newton. Darlington's report came after New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick held a press conference on Wednesday.

Some context into the complicated situation facing Cam Newton should he desire to continue his NFL career. From SportsCenter with @KevinNegandhi: pic.twitter.com/UnmsexJCEh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 1, 2021

Darlington expounded on several points on why Cam Newton will have a hard time finding a job after his release. He first mentioned that Cam Newton went unsigned for three months the last time he was on the open market. His value in the NFL is currently at a backup level. Newton's COVID-19 vaccination status makes the waters even muddier. Belichick, though, said Newton's vaccination status had nothing to do with the release.

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols have made life tough for unvaccinated players. Players who are unvaccinated and are deemed to be in close contact with someone positive with COVID-19 have to sit out five days. Regardless of if they test negative, they miss a whole week of preparation and practice. If they test positive, they have to isolate for ten days, costing them at least a week of the 17-game regular season.

Where does Cam Newton go from here?

Cam Newton posted the above message on his personal Twitter account the night of his release. He appears to be in good spirits and ready for a fresh start.

Newton is unvaccinated and, due to a misunderstanding involving his daily COVID testing, missed five crucial days at the tail-end of pre-season. This afforded Mac Jones more playing time and an advantage in the starting QB battle.

“It’s complicated. I understand that. It’s not necessarily about if you’re vaccinated or not vaccinated. It’s about the protocols that the NFL has in place and how that impacts a backup quarterback,” Darling said.

Darlington realizes it's a different time in the NFL than it used to be. Teams have to be careful about using vaccination status to determine roster moves going forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer found out after revealing to the media that vaccination status was a factor in play on cut day. Cam Newton could continue to be unvaccinated, but he might not get a job before Week 1, considering his pedigree.

