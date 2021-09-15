Why the Cam Newton noise will begin to grow if Washington loses to the New York Giants

The Washington Football Team arrived into the 2021 NFL season with high expectations. An opening-day defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers shouldn't cause too much concern for the Washington fanbase.

What might worry them is the injury Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered. The veteran quarterback is expected to be out for 6-8 weeks due to a hip injury. Taylor Heinicke will now come back into the fold for the Washington Football Team.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick did suffer a hip subluxation, the MRI confirmed. He’ll be placed on Injured Reserve, source said, but no indication yet that it’s season ending. Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick did suffer a hip subluxation, the MRI confirmed. He’ll be placed on Injured Reserve, source said, but no indication yet that it’s season ending.

Ron Rivera's team is in for a short week as they play Thursday Night Football against the New York Giants. It leaves little time for the coaching staff in Washington to prepare Heinicke for the test. The positive for the Washington Football Team and Riverboat Ron is that they are playing the Giants.

Big Blue suffered a damaging defeat to the Denver Broncos in Week 1. Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater lit up their defense as the Broncos cruised to victory. Many pundits and analysts expect the Football Team to win on Thursday night. While that may be a popular expectation, a defeat wouldn't be season-defining, though it would sting those watching on from Washington.

A defeat and a bad Heinicke performance would raise plenty of eyebrows in D.C. The volume level on the Cam Newton calls would also get turned up to 11. It is natural for people to make the link and discuss whether Newton could play in Washington.

Cam Newton's Patriots release, Washington's QB woes: A marriage of convenience?

After getting released by the Patriots, Newton suggested that the team couldn't handle his aura and personality from the sidelines. He labeled himself a distraction.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Cam Newton, on his YouTube Live: "Did it catch me by surprise being released? Absolutely." Cam Newton, on his YouTube Live: "Did it catch me by surprise being released? Absolutely."

However, Ron Rivera should be able to manage Newton's maverick personality. After all, the head coach helped guide Newton from promising rookie to MVP quarterback. They share a healthy relationship and there is a lot of respect on both sides.

Also Read

In a year when the NFL world expects the Washington Football Team to canter to a divisional title, a defeat to the Giants is non-negotiable. If Taylor Heinicke fluffs his lines, the WFT may come calling for the man who used to do the Superman celebration.

Newton would fit the offensive scheme and the type of game the Washington Football Team wishes to play. The schematic and personal links make this a story that's difficult to ignore. If they lose to the Giants, Cam Newton's name will take center stage, like it did all offseason in New England.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha