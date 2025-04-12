Cam Newton once revealed his "only knock on" Bryce Young was that the QB "went to Alabama"

The Carolina Panthers selected Cam Newton as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Newton, who had graduated from Auburn, became one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the franchise history after he led them to a Super Bowl in 2015, the same season in which he won an NFL MVP award.

Almost a decade later, in 2023, the Panthers got the opportunity to pick another No. 1 candidate, and Newton suggested the young QB Bryce Young. However, Newton had only one apprehension; Young graduated from Alabama. In a video on his YouTube channel in April 2023, Cam Newton said:

“Honestly, it hurts me to say, and the only hurt comes because of the college that he decided to go to. My only knock on Bryce Young is he went to Alabama. And how petty it may sound to some people, you have to be from Alabama or to have gone to Auburn or Alabama to understand the severity of that topic.”

Auburn and Alabama share a history of a fierce rivalry, also known as the Iron Bowl, which is among the most intense in college football. Newton, who led Auburn to a comeback win over Alabama in 2010 in the game dubbed ‘The Camback,’ knows it firsthand. That’s why even with all his praise for Young’s leadership and poise, he joked that it still stung to endorse a Crimson Tide QB.

The Panthers had the same ideas as Newton heading into the draft as they picked Bryce as their No. 1 choice. However, the Panthers struggled while their rookie QB faced growing pains adjusting to the NFL level.

Cam Newton acknowledges Alabama's culture and consistency

Although Cam Newton hasn’t stepped into the gridiron in years as a professional athlete, he has stayed loyal to the Panthers and Auburn in his heart. However, in one of his recent appearances on his ‘4th & 1’ podcast, Newton acknowledged Alabama, saying:

“The money behind an Alabama. It was already a legacy before Saban, you see what I'm saying? Bear Bryant was a coach that set the tone way before any of us was even thought of, and they was winning national championships.”

Even as an Auburn legend, Newton expressed admiration and respect for Alabama’s culture and consistency.

