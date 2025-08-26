Cam Skattebo Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should football managers draft Giants rookie RB this year?

Cam Skattebo is one of many new faces joining the New York Giants' offense in 2025 alongside quarterbacks Jaxson Dart (draft pick) and Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson (free agency). Despite coming off a dominant 2024 breakout at Arizona State, he did not go off the board until the fourth round thanks to an unusually deep running back class.

And as he enters his first season as a pro, he will have to share the backfield with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary. How will it affect his fantasy stock?

Cam Skattebo's 2025 fantasy outlook

New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

FantasyPros expects Skattebo to carry the ball approximately 120 times for 527 yards and three or four touchdowns, and also catch the ball 24 times for 186 yards and possibly a score.

This clearly identifies him as the RB2 behind Tyrone Tracy, as both players share similar frames and therefore similar playing styles (bell-cows who power through tackles) - in contrast to the shorter Devin Singletary, who ideally should play more like a "scat-back".

This gives him a draft expert consensus ranking of RB38 - among the top backups if one assumes that the presumed starters will have the first 32 spots. His consensus average draft position is RB34 - very high for a presumed backup, again using the notion above - and #101 overall.

Such high projections indicate that the Giants must have high hopes for him, and so should fantasy footballers.

Is Cam Skattebo a good fantasy football pick in 2025?

New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

Running back is said to be the most volatile position in the NFL and not without good reason: the amount of hits that players at that position accumulate will decrease their effectiveness and productivity, causing others to step up.

It can be seen in the Pittsburgh Steelers during the time of Le'Veon Bell's holdout. While he was demanding massive amounts of money, James Conner kept on producing, letting Mike Tomlin stop worrying about whether his team would be the same without their erstwhile-top rusher.

The same thing can be seen with Tyrone Tracy and Cam Skattebo. If one struggles, then the other can take over. This thinking should also apply in a fantasy football setting.

Should you draft Cam Skattebo in 2025, and where?

New England Patriots v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Skattebo has a bright future ahead of him. After all, he would not have been drafted had he not gone on his run of dominance in 2024. However, there is such a thing as hierarchy in sports, and there is one on Big Blue.

Sitting behind Tracy and Singletary will only do wonders for his development as a player, and it should hold the same for fantasy footballers. While the immediate projections for him are expected to be low, in a few years, when he has matured into the league, the rewards, both real and virtual, will be massive and fulilling.

