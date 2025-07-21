Cam Ward fantasy outlook: How does Will Levis' injury affect Titans rookie's production in 2025?

Cam Ward was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the number-one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. This instantly gives him a relatively bright fantasy outlook, especially in Dynasty leagues, as this sets him up to eventually take over as their starting quarterback.

One complication to his potential outlook for season-long fantasy football this year has been the question surrounding whether or not he will be the Titans' Week 1 starter. Will Levis has been in the mix as a potential option for them to open the season before transitioning to Ward at some point, but a recent update to his injury status eliminates this possibility.

Levis suffered a shoulder injury during last season, but opted not to have surgery and instead go through a recovery process during the offseason. His attempts to do so have apparently failed as he is now reportedly set to have the shoulder surgery to repair the injury. This will reportedly be a season-ending situation for Levis.

While this is devastating news for Will Levis, this potentially opens the door for Cam Ward to be their starter to open the 2025 NFL season. This significantly improves his outlook in fantasy football because it removes some of the risks associated with his early-season availability. Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are currently the Titans' other options, but they would appear unlikley to be starters.

Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns in his final season with the Miami Hurricanes in college football. He also possesses rushing upside, making him an intriguing quarterback to consider in drafts this year. According to Fantasy Pros, he already profiles as a QB2, but if he lives up to his massive potential, he could exceed his expectations in fantasy football.

Titans' new offensive weapons in 2025 could benefit Cam Ward fantasy outlook

Titans' Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans have made a legitimate effort to improve their offensive weapons during the 2025 NFL offseason. They added veteran Tyler Lockett before drafting Elic Ayomanor and Gunnar Helm to give rookie quarterback Cam Ward a better opportunity at succeeding.

The Titans also recently added Xavier Restrepo as an undrafted free agent, who Ward played with last season for the Miami Hurricanes. Add in the fact that they have an established WR1 in Calvin Ridley and the rookie quarterback is in a favorable situation. He comes with risk in fantasy football, as all rookies do, but his upside gives him a desirable outlook.

