Cam Ward gets real about 5 AM grind despite getting kicked out from Titans facility: "Grew up watching dad wake up at 4:30 doing job he didn't like"

Cam Ward has a passion for his craft like no other. The Tennessee Titans' rookie quarterback starts his day at 5 AM by studying tape and has even been kicked out of the team's training facility for being early. Ward opened up about what drives him to keep grinding every day.In the press conference after the Titans' training camp, Ward revealed where his drive to work hard comes from. He even sent a message to all the players in the locker room saying that good things only come to those who put in the work.&quot;I've grown up watching my dad wake up at 4:30 doing a job he didn't like,&quot; Ward said. &quot;So if I can't wake up early and do what I need to do for a job I do like I shouldnd't be playing football. And that goes for everybody in the locker room.&quot;If you can't the expectation for yourself that you want to be either a good or great player, you want to put the work in, I just think that is how it should go. I just think the things only come to those who work.&quot;Former NFL WR Chad Ochocinco gives his honest take on Cam Ward's Madden 26 ratingsThe Madden 26 ratings are out, and many were shocked to see Cam Ward, who is this year's No. 1 draft pick, getting a modest 71 rating. Chad Ochocinco, who is part of Madden's in-season ratings team, defended EA's decision to give Ward a 71 rating, saying (on Thursday's Nightcap podcast):&quot;You got people that are complaining about obviously players on their team that got drafted into the first round. I'm not saying that Cam Ward is not special, but listen, a 71 is justifiable, 71 is good. You don't want to give them these great ratings and then you have nothing look forward to.&quot;Seeing how hard Ward has been working this offseason, fans have big expectations from the rookie in his first NFL campaign.