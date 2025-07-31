  • home icon
  • Chad Ochocinco gets honest about ranking Cam Ward 71 in Madden rookie ratings

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:25 GMT
Chad Ochocinco x Cam Ward collage
Chad Ochocinco x Cam Ward collage (IMAGN)

After EA Sports dropped its latest Madden NFL 26 rookie ratings and placed Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL draft, at a modest 71, several took issue with the rating.

However, for former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, who’s part of EA’s in-season ratings team, that number isn’t an insult. It’s a starting point.

"You got people that are complaining about obviously players on their team that got drafted into the first round," Ochocinco said on the Nightcap podcast on Thursday. "I'm not saying that Cam Ward is not special, but listen, a 71 is justifiable, 71 is good. You don't want to give them these great ratings and then you have nothing look forward to."
Former NFL star promises rating updates throughout the season after Cam Ward ranking fiasco

Cam Ward’s 71 overall marks one of the lowest scores ever given to a top draft pick in Madden history. Chad Ochocinco explained the logic behind the number.

"I understand your frustrations about the rookie ratings," he wrote on X. "There are 17 weeks in a season & adjustments will be made weekly based on CONSISTENT play. If the ratings are wrong they have ample time to improve any mistakes made on our end. I love all of you gamers & Madden enthusiasts."
In this year’s rookie class, Jacksonville’s Travis Hunter leads all players with an 84 overall, followed by Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty (83) and Giants EDGE Abdul Carter (81).

Among quarterbacks, Cam Ward’s 71 still tops the board, but not by much. Jaxson Dart scored a 68 and Shedeur Sanders a 67.

Still, Ward’s football story is tailor-made for defying expectations. He began as a zero-star recruit playing in a high school Wing-T offense. His lone scholarship offer came from Incarnate Word, where he started to make noise before transferring to Washington State and eventually Miami. There, in his final college season, Ward threw for over 4,300 yards, 39 touchdowns and set a new NCAA record for career touchdown passes.

Come Week 1, when Ward's Titans face the Broncos, the real ratings adjustment begins one throw at a time.

