Cameron Brate injury update and fantasy outlook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers listed tight end Cameron Brate as questionable for today's game in Munich against the Seattle Seahawks. Brate participated fully in practice from Wednesday to Friday, so he will almost certainly play in Germany and is probably only bearing the label as a safety measure in case of an injury before the game on Sunday.

With a concussion and a neck injury preventing him from playing in four of the Buccaneers' last five games, the veteran tight end may be given a smaller role than expected when he returns in Week 10. The Buccaneers don't need to give Brate a lot of snaps if he plays on Sunday because Cade Otton has done well in his place.

Scott Smith @ScottSBucs The Buccaneers get back safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and tight end Cameron Brate after they missed two and three games, respectively.

Cameron Brate's stats and fantasy prediction

A few weeks after exiting the Kansas City Chiefs game with a head injury, Cameron Brate suffered a neck injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brate hasn't played since Week 6, when he left the game with a horrific upper-body injury after catching two passes for 14 yards. He has 114 yards and 13 catches through five games. Cade Otton's fantasy potential this week may be diminished by his reintroduction to the lineup, even though he isn't supposed to be on anyone's fantasy radar just yet.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD Bucs inactives: QB Kyle Trask, TE Kyle Rudolph, WR Russell Gage Jr. S Nolan Turner, LB J.J. Russell, G Luke Goedeke, DT Deadrin Senat

Elevated from Practice Squad:

Elevated from Practice Squad:

DB Ryan Smith, LB Ulysees Gilbert III

TE Cameron Brate is active today, as is S Antonine Winfield, Jr.

Soon, Cameron Brate's productivity might be impacted because Cade Otton has a 13-170-1 receiving line on 19 targets over a four-game span.

Cade Otton's playing time and use will likely be limited by Brate's impending return. The youngster might have performed well enough to keep his starting position.

Because of his health, Cameron Brate hasn't had much of an effect when he has participated. In five games this season, he has caught 13 passes for 114 yards, but he hasn't yet scored a touchdown.

Fantasy managers should be discouraged from selecting either Brate or Otton for the time being, given the Bucs' utilization of their tight ends.

Despite Cameron Brate coming back into the flow of affairs, Otton has solidified his offensive position. In this offensive system, Tom Brady lacks a Rob Gronkowski-like tool. Still, given that Otton grabbed the game-winning touchdown in the last game, the confidence may finally be there.

