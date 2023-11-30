Can Bryce Young shine under new HC? Evaluating Panthers QB's situation after rocky start to NFL career

Bryce Young and Frank Reich's marriage was a very short one, as the coach received his marching orders after the loss to the Tennesse Titans.

The Panthers have the worst record in the NFL after week 12, and worse of all, no first-round draft pick is on the card because that belongs to the Chicago Bears. DJ Moore was sent as part of the package for the trade to the first pick, and my god are they missing him?

Carolina had to get a new quarterback in at all costs, and they put all their faith into Bryce Young. Young has thrown nine touchdowns to eight interceptions this season and doesn't even have 2,000 passing yards playing 10 of 11 games. The Panthers QB is only averaging 187 passing yards a game and has been sacked 40 times.

It's known that Bryce Young can take off and scramble very effectively, but we are not really seeing that this season. Young only has 161 rushing yards and six fumbles as the O-line is failing to protect their franchise QB.

The two recent losses to the Bears and Titans were heartbreaking. The defense held the Bears to 16 points and the Titans to 17. Young had a chance to lead a game-winning drive against the Titans but fell short.

The Panthers absolutely have to get some pieces around QB1. He'ss getting sacked far too often, and the receivers are not doing enough. The veteran Adam Thielen leads the team with 728 yards, but no-one else has over 300 yards.

Rookie Jonathan Mingo needs to be given the ball more often, as Thielen has more catches than Mingo, DJ Chark and Hayden Hurts combined. The talent and skills are there; the confidence just needs to be built, and the number one pick will show up.

Which wide receivers could be signed to help Bryce Young?

Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals

There's no discussion to be had: a wide receiver has to be drafted or signed in free agency to help Young develop. The Panthers have their second-round pick, a third and two-fourths; that's more than enough to sign a receiver. For example, Puka Nacua was a fith-round pick for the Los Angeles Rams.

It's really a no-brainer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to bring back Mike Evans, but nearing December, a new contract has yet to happen. Evans is having a fabulous season with Baker Mayfield, and if he's available, the Panthers need to sign the players who have burned them so many times. Bryce Young needs a new safe guaranteed target who will get 1,000+ yards, which is Mike Evans.

It's a very strong receiver free-agency class heading into 2024; of course, deals will happen, but as it stands, there's a lot of talent: Marquise Brown, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr, and Curtis Samuel, so the options are vast.

If the Panthers play it conversation and don't get their young quarterback the help he needs, he will become a bust.