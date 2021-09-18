Can Tom Brady play until he is 50 years old?

It's not easy to get straight answers from Tom Brady, unless your name is Rob Gronkowski – who has teased his long-time quarterback colleague into revealing he believes he could hit the half-century mark as an NFL quarterback.

Tom Brady's most reliable receiving target used his charm to get the seven-time Super Bowl champion to admit his future plans in a segment on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers social media channels.

No player has lined up as a starting QB in pro football at the age of 45 since specialist guard and tackle John Nesser switched to the quarterback position for the Columbus Panhandlers in 1921, according to reports. Tom Brady could match that century-old record if he makes it through another season, but the 44-year-old's playing ambitions go way beyond that.

But is it even realistic for a 50-year-old man to play at the most important position in a such a physical team sport? And can Tom Brady be the person that does it?

Tom Brady at 50? Will the QB play for six more years?

What is Brady's motivation?

Tom Brady is already a trailblazer. A walking, talking 'first ever'. Almost every feat he now achieves is the first time anybody has ever done it. Over two decades, Tom Brady has forged a legacy that will last forever. So why does he even need to keep playing?

Many of his former teammates have remarked about Tom Brady's extraordinary competitiveness. It's about how relentless he is. He never lets up. He never takes a day off. On an appearance on the Late, Late Show with James Corden in June, Brady said: "I still have a chance to prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44, because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”

He has seven Super Bowl rings. Tom Brady does not give much away about his motivations, but nobody would be surprised if he wanted 10 – to fill both hands.

Does Tom Brady have the focus to play till 50?

Tom Brady seems as focused as ever heading into year 22 in the NFL, but will that be the same in year 28? Surely that mental intensity will waver? Quarterback is the most demanding position in sports. Not only do you have to know the playbook to military precision, you have to know every opposition defensive player and scheme inside out, and build close personal bonds with every one of your teammates.

The alternative question is: what else would Tom Brady do? What are his other interests in life? Tom Brady gets offseasons with his supermodel wife and his adorable kids, plus some fleeting moments in between. If football is his world, he could coach? But he is effectively a coach on the field and around camp anyway.

Why would Tom Brady stay on the sidelines if he wants to be involved in football, and he still has the physical and mental tools to be among the best players in the NFL? Which leads to the next question...

Can Tom Brady stay healthy?

The TB12 diet is notoriously highly restrictive. Not a single toxin enters Tom Brady's body and his cheat day favorite is avocado ice cream – so it's extremely unlikely that a reckless lifestyle will prove to be his downfall.

One major factor that could bring an unwelcome end to one of sport's all-time greatest careers, as much as nobody wants to think about it, is injury. With world-class sports science, nutrition and recovery programs at his disposal, it seems unlikely a muscle injury would stop Tom Brady.

But the reality is, the older he gets, the more likely it is that one tackle could leave him lying. Pro football is an aggressive, violent game and Tom Brady knows he has a target on his back. If a young, hungry pass rusher can hit the G.O.A.T, it becomes a career highlight.

But one of Brady's greatest skills is his pocket awareness, and his ability to throw the ball away, run out of bounds or slide to avoid a sack. Brady was one of two QBs that did not get taken down in Week 1, despite imperfect protection. And even if a serious injury occurs, is Tom Brady going to allow it to keep him down?

Will we see Tom Brady playing at age 50?

Ultimately, that is up to one person. Tom Brady is so driven, he is going to retire on his own terms. But realistically, there are factors that could help make his mind up.

If he experiences a drop-off in play, like a reduction in arm strength, will he want to continue playing as a diminished version of himself? If he starts slipping down the depth chart, will he want to keep going as a backup? If he ends up a free agent, will he keep training to force his way back into the league?

Tom Brady has accomplished everything in the NFL and more. If he does make it to age 50 as a starting quarterback, that will be his greatest achievement in what has been an illustrious career.

