Can Cowboys trade Dak Prescott? 5 potential landing spots that make sense for 3x Pro Bowl QB

The Dallas Cowboys crumbled once again in the postseason, helped somewhat by a poor performance from Dak Prescott in the first half. He turned it on in the second half, but it was too little and too late to rescue the Cowboys from being the first team to lose to a seven seed in the postseason.

There have been questions about Prescott's ability to win big games and as they persist, a trade might be looked into. Here's what teams might make sense to swing a move for the star quarterback.

Teams that make sense for a Dak Prescott trade

5) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers, barring something unforeseen in these playoffs, have a conundrum at the quarterback position and neither option is particularly good. Neither Kenny Pickett nor Mason Rudolph seem like a future franchise player, so trading for Dak Prescott makes a lot of sense. If Mike Tomlin can win 10 games with the two above quarterbacks and Mitch Trubisky, imagine what he could do with an established quarterback.

4) Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are almost assuredly moving on from Russell Wilson. Trading for another expensive quarterback is a little less than ideal, but their 12th draft spot isn't, either. It's too low for players like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams, and it's too high for the other QB prospects. Trading for Prescott reopens their contention window and while it leaves them in a difficult spot cap-wise, it certainly makes their team very good.

3) Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings, much like Broncos, aren't in a great position to draft a quarterback. Thus, trading for or signing a free agent makes sense. Would the team rather pay Kirk Cousins a bunch of money when he's getting old and coming off a serious injury or trade for Dak Prescott? The latter might be a wise investment, and it gives their offensive weapons a very good quarterback to play with.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders don't want to go into next season with a QB room consisting of Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell. They can swing a trade or sign a veteran, but they're likely not going to be able to draft one without trading down. The trade for Prescott makes more sense than any other possible move for them and gives them a shot at contending in the AFC West.

1) Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have all the pieces except a quarterback, so this trade makes perfect sense. They're likely monitoring a cheaper Justin Fields as their primary option, but Dak Prescott makes a whole lot of sense, too. He would excel throwing the ball to Drake London and Kyle Pitts and with Bijan Robinson in the backfield. If Fields isn't available, the Falcons should be all over the Cowboys for Prescott.