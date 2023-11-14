Can the defense score on an extra point? NFL rules explained

In the NFL, there are a variety of ways to put points on the board. The most common ways are to score a field goal, which counts for three points, to score a touchdown, which counts for six points, to kick an extra point. Additionally, two points are awarded to convert a pass to the red zone after the touchdown.

However, today, we will be focusing on the extra point scored after the touchdown. In this context, the answer is no. A defense cannot score an extra point in an NFL game. Only a team's offense led by the placekicker can do that in an NFL game. It differs significantly from two-point conversion play, which is the next best thing for an attack-minded team.

However, while only offenses can score on a single-point conversion, there is a rule in place to allow defenses to score on two-point conversions. We will be discussing that rule in detail in this article.

The defensive two-point conversion in the NFL

According to the NFL rule book, a conversion attempt where the defense gets the ball could be returned by them to the opposing end zone to give their franchise two points. After that, the team that scored the TD will kick off as usual.

However, this two-point conversion play is occasional because of how rarely teams block conversion kicks, plus the difficulty of returning the ball the entire length of the Gridiron. Hence, the defender who makes a red zone interception will likely be brought down well before completing a 99-yard run to secure the two-point conversion.

Initially, the league did not allow for defensive two-point conversions. Then, on May 19, 2015, league owners adopted a proposal to sanction a defensive two-point conversion for the 2015 season and beyond.

On December 6, 2015, the first defensive two-point conversion was scored. Stephone Anthony of the New Orleans Saints returned a blocked extra-point kick from Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano for a two-point conversion in a regular season game.

Just a year later, on December 4, 2016, Kansas City Chiefs defender Eric Berry became the first player in the league to return an interception for a defensive two-point conversion. That came off a pick in the red zone thrown by Atlanta Falcons icon Matt Ryan in a regular season game.