Can an NFL player refuse to play on a franchise tag? All you need to know about league's unique provision

The franchise tag is a tool NFL teams employ to ensure that high-profile free agents remain signed for an upcoming season. While the tag ensures financial security for players on a short-term basis, it also restricts their freedom to negotiate long-term contracts and pick their next destination.

The franchise tag lets NFL franchises retain a single impending free agent annually. That is done by offering said free agent a one-year deal worth 120% of the player's past year's salary or the average of the top five salary earners at their position, whichever is higher.

Can a player refuse to play on a franchise tag?

According to NFL rules, a player cannot refuse the tag if it is applied to them by their franchise. Once such a player is tagged, they must either sign the tender and play under its terms or hold out in hopes of securing a long-term contract or a preseason trade.

Over the past few years, we've seen franchise-tagged players hold out of offseason events, training camp, or occasionally regular-season fixtures as a direct consequence of the tagging. While players technically can't refuse to play while being tagged, they can express their dissatisfaction in various ways to force their team to pay them up or trade them away.

How many times can a player be franchise-tagged?

According to Pro Football Network, an NFL player can only be franchise-tagged three times in a career. When a player is tagged for the second time, it entitles such player to a 20% increment over their previous year's salary cap.

Furthermore, a third tag would result in the tagged player getting a 44% raise over their past salary.

NFL Franchise Tag salaries for 2024 by position

According to reports, the tag's deadline is 4 p.m. ET on March 5. Teams must get their act together to avoid missing this deadline.

Here's a look at the NFL franchise tags according to position for the upcoming season:

Quarterback: $36,367,000

Linebacker: $22,794,000

Defensive Tackle: $20,986,000

Wide Receiver: $20,714,000

Defensive End: $20,247,000

Offensive Line: $19,925,000

Cornerback: $18,802,000

Safety: $16,258,000

Tight End: $12,051,000

Running Back: $11,348,000

Kicker/Punter: $5,682,000