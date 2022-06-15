Can the Panthers convince the Browns to take on Sam Darnold in a Baker Mayfield trade?

The Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers are reportedly in discussions involving a trade for Baker Mayfield. That would end a multi-month saga featuring the former number-one overall pick and the Browns. It would also give the Panthers and their fans more hope for success in 2022.

There are plenty of question marks surrounding Mayfield, especially with the regression he showed last season. Yet it's important to remember that he was injured the entire year.

The hope for Carolina comes from a replacement for Sam Darnold. He too was a former top pick, but hasn't been successful in New York or Carolina. The Panthers going out and adding yet another quarterback after already drafting Matt Corral in the third round would prove that they are done with Darnold. So what is next for him?

One potential scenario is a swap of quarterbacks between Carolina and Cleveland. But that means a good chunk of money heading back to Northeast Ohio for a quarterback the Browns don't want to start. So is such a deal possible for the Panthers?

The Panthers would need to provide some give and take in a Baker Mayfield trade

Browns fans know the franchise is desperate to move on from Mayfield and the nearly $19 million owed to him this year. But it's not just finances, because Cleveland has the cap space to carry that money. It is more about him wanting out and the team wanting nothing to do with him.

So it is technically possible for the team to take on Darnold and his similar salary. But they already have Jacoby Brissett as a backup, in case Deshaun Watson is hit with a major suspension.

The Panthers may need to toss in a draft pick or a current player to sweeten the deal. That is, if they want to include Darnold. If not, the Browns are the ones who need to convince Carolina to take on the quarterback that they no longer want.

This is a messy situation for both sides and a true quarterback swap may be one way both sides can make a deal and sell it to their fans. Panthers fans will see the team trying to improve by taking a one-year chance on a quarterback with playoff experience. For the Browns, fans would understand adding Darnold as the cost of moving on from their former starter and as an insurance policy for Watson. Adding a draft pick as well would lessen any criticism.

Both players being on lucrative fifth-year options is what makes the situation so messy. The Browns could even find value in adding Darnold and then immediately dangling him in trade talks right up until the trade deadline.

Ultimately, Cleveland should say yes to just about any offer for Mayfield that comes their way. If they get picky, they may be stuck with him for the 2022 season.

