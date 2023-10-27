Can you punt a field goal? NFL Rules explained

No, you cannot punt a field goal in the National Football League. According to the NFL rules, a punt cannot become a field goal.

However, a drop kick, which is identical to a field goal, can be used in a field goal try as long as the drop kick hits the ground before it’s kicked. According to Rule 11, article 3, section 4 of the NFL Rules, “a punt can’t be a field goal because of how the field goal is defined."

What is a Punt in the NFL?

According to Wikipedia, a punt in the NFL is a kick made by letting the ball drop from the hands and then kicking the ball before it touches the ground. The most common use of this tactic is typically to hit the football down the Gridiron against the opponent. This happens typically on the final down, with the goal of giving the receiving team a field position that is more useful to the kicking team when possession switches.

Typically, a punt results in a first down for the receiving team. It is important not to confuse a punt for a drop kick, which is when a kicked ball touches the pitch before liftoff.

What are the types of Punts in the NFL?

According to Chris Haddad of vIQtory Sports, there are two different types of punts in the National Football League, and each of these punts has its uses. The punts are:

1. Drop Punt

A drop punt is the most common type of punt in the NFL. This is the punt that occurs when you see the punter as they try to kick a spiral punt and get the ball downfield as far as they can.

A successful drop punt should keep a receiving team from having the leeway to return on the said punt. Also, the current NFL record for the longest punt via a drop punt belongs to New York Jets placekicker Steve O'Neal.

2. Rugby Punt

This is the other type of punt that you see in the National Football League. The rugby punt requires the kicker to start running as if they are faking the punt and kicking the football.

This version of a punt typically occurs when franchises desire to get pacy players to run down the Gridiron to cover the punt. A rugby punt requires a kicker who can run and kick the ball simultaneously. It is important to note that rugby punts are more common at the high school and collegiate levels.