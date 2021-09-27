Can the Los Angeles Rams go 17-0? 5 of the toughest matchups left on the schedule for Sean McVay's team

We should've expected this when Matthew Stafford teamed up with Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams have shocked the NFL world by being the toughest team to beat after three weeks of action.

With Stafford's acquisition, this Rams team has been dominating the opposition on both sides of the ball.

The battle for the NFC took place yesterday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Rams at Sofi Stadium. Los Angeles made beating Tom Brady look relatively easy, which should worry the rest of the league, especially the NFC.

By beating the Bucs, the Rams could very well go on an unbeaten streak. But before they do, they'll need to navigate a tough stretch. Here's a look at the five toughest matchups left on the Rams schedule.

Which team will give the Rams the most problems?

Arizona Cardinals, Week 4, October 3

The Rams may have left Week 3 with a massive win against the Bucs, but they still have some very tough division matches left in store.

For starters, the Arizona Cardinals seem to have everything figured out as well. They are currently 3-0, the same as the Rams.

A surging team is one of the most dangerous opponents, especially the Cardinals.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have always been one of the hottest teams in the early stretches of each season. With fellow defensive standout Chandler Jones, the Cardinals could give the Rams a run for their money.

Tennesee Titans, Week 9, November 7

The Tennessee Titans were one of the few teams to be embarrassed by a score that is not indicative of their actual skill. The aforementioned Cardinals dismantled the Titans in Week 1.

The Titans have since bounced back in a big way by registering a come-from-behind overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and handily beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.

The Titans are a sneakily tough team. The Rams will have to find a way to stop the league's top rusher Derrick Henry, while also keeping Ryan Tannehill and the passing attack at bay.

Green Bay Packers, Week 12, November 28

Much like the Titans, the Green Bay Packers were embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

A final score of 38-3 in the first week was enough to jump-start the domination of the Packers.

Since Week 1, the Packers have gone on to beat division rival Detroit Lions and a very tough San Francisco 49ers team.

It only took Aaron Rodgers and company 37 seconds to march down the field and allow Mason Crosby to kick the game-sealing field goal.

By Week 11, the Packers will be surging and wanting to play ruiner for the Rams' would-be perfect season.

Baltimore Ravens, Week 17, January 2

The Baltimore Ravens are another sneaky team that has put everything together to beat tough teams.

The Ravens are currently 2-1. Their only loss came against a very tough Las Vegas Raiders team.

One of the most shocking wins so far this season was Baltimore's valiant victory in Week 2. The Ravens outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs, with Lamar Jackson outdueling Patrick Mahomes, adding fuel to a burgeoning rivalry.

By the time Week 17 rolls around, the Ravens could be a very formidable opponent that the Rams will have to beat to secure a division win.

San Francisco 49ers, Week 18, January 9

The Rams will likely have to play through all 18 weeks to secure a divisional win and home-field advantage for the playoffs.

This final stop goes back through the San Francisco 49ers.

Depending on where the Rams happen to be record-wise, they may not get the chance to rest their starters. This might also be the chance for the 49ers to get some revenge, depending on if they lose against the Rams in Week 10.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha