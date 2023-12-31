Can Roger Goodell overturn the result of an NFL game? Exploring league rules after controversial finish to Cowboys-Lions game

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is one of the most powerful entities in American football. Goodell typically has the final say regarding rule changes, suspensions, and other activities relating to the NFL. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that NFL fans wonder whether Goodell could overturn the Week 17 game between the Cowboys and Lions due to its controversial finish.

Technically, Roger Goodell can overturn the result of an NFL. According to Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 of the NFL Rule Book,

"The League Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take necessary disciplinary or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in a game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the allowed tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major impact on the result of the game."

However, it's unlikely that Roger Goodell will utilize this rule in the just-concluded Cowboys-Lions game. It could set an unwanted precedent in the league, and the NFL has more to worry about as the 2023 NFL season ends.

Has an NFL game been overturned in the past?

No NFL game has ever been overturned following its completion. Yes, games have been abandoned, and some have been delayed, but never in the history of the league has a fixture been overturned.

While Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 exist, the rule would require an external factor to trigger the clause. Unfortunately, we have seen such factors necessitate the use of the rule.

For instance, in the context of the just concluded Dallas Cowboys versus Detroit Lions game, the only issue might have been poor officiating. We've seen countless NFL games decided by sketchy officiating decisions, so the activities of the Cowboys-Lions game aren't out of the ordinary.

Officiating is within the normal rules, whether fair or unfair, so this rule would not be extended to bad officiating unless it resulted from external factors such as bribery, extortion, collusion, conspiracy, or other egregious activities.

The current NFC Conference Playoff Standings

Following Dallas' controversial win over Detroit, this is how the NFC Conference Playoffs Standings look like:

1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (11-4)

3. Detroit Lions (11-5)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

5. Dallas Cowboys (11-5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

On the outside looking in

8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8)

9. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

10. New Orleans Saints (7-8)

11. Atlanta Falcons (7-8)

12. Chicago Bears (6-9)

