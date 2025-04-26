Can Shedeur Sanders go back to college if he's undrafted? Exploring eligibility for Coach Prime's son

After two days of the NFL draft without his name called, Shedeur Sanders seems to be running against time. The Colorado quarterback still has four more rounds to become an NFL player, but his stock has already fallen much more than expected.

Apart from being the best remaining prospect available, the quarterback is set to lose money from his draft slot. The NFL has employed a rookie wage scale since the 2011 season, and whichever contract he negotiates will have to adhere to these rules.

For this reason, and after two days of big disappointments, a question has arisen: could Shedeur Sanders return to Colorado to play his senior season? And the answer is negative due to NCAA rules that defines the concept of amateur.

Shedeur Sanders voids NCAA eligibility, can't play college football again

When an underclassmen declares for the draft, technically speaking, they sign a special petition to the NFL asking for eligibility in the NFL Draft. Per NCAA rules, you can give up the petition and return to college if you do so in 72 hours.

Sanders declared himself available for the NFL Draft on January 9. The 72-hour period is over. He has given up his amateur status and is not allowed to play college football anymore.

NCAA Director of Enforcement Chris Howard clarified the ruling on 2023:

"If you are three years removed from your high school graduation date, you may enter the NFL Draft one time during your collegiate career without jeopardizing your eligibility; provided you are not drafted by any team and you declare your intention to resume intercollegiate participation within 72 hours following the NFL's draft declaration date.

"Student-athletes who enter the NFL Draft early are required to sign and have notarized a petition for special eligibility with the NFL, which renounces all remaining collegiate eligibility unless revoked within 72 hours of the draft declaration date."

With Shedeur Sanders eligible to be picked more than three months after his declaration, there's no way back to college football for Deion Sanders' son. His wait will continue until Saturday. At this point, it's anyone's guess where he will be drafted.

