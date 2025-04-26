"This video ruined his career" - NFL fans point to exact moment from Shedeur Sanders' combine for QB's shocking draft slide

The video of Shedeur Sanders at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine on February 28, 2025, in Indianapolis is what NFL fans won’t stop replaying. The 23-year-old delivered a bold message for NFL franchises, but now, it has taken on a life of its own.
At the time, Sanders' swagger-filled statement — “You know who my dad is?” — turned heads, as he spoke about his mental strength in the face of mounting criticism. However, fans believe this clip, mixed with what many called an "arrogant tone," triggered Sanders' shocking draft-day fall.
After three rounds and 102 picks, the Colorado QB still hasn’t been selected. One fan said:
"I feel this vid ruined his career."
"I try and feel bad for him then see this and realize he did it to himself lol He's not good enough for the headache," wrote another.
One X user joked, "Pro interview tip, sideways caps are out."
Many fans also criticized Shedeur Sanders for misusing an opportunity and coming across as entitled to the NFL teams.
"Boom! Right there. The arrogance and entitlement. No humility," wrote one more.
One X user tweeted, "The lack of humility here in the face of a billion dollar business like the NFL is staggering. Do better."
"The ego is insane lol," tweeted one more.
"I feel like him not doing the part where people can see how good you are hurt his career as well," commented one fan.
It’s a brutal twist for Sanders, who threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024 and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Now, Shedeur waits for Day 3 for his name to be taken off the board.
What did Shedeur Sanders say at the NFL Combine?
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders owned the NFL Combine press conference in terms of confidence.
"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too… We like the adversity. We like everything that comes with the name."
“We changed Jackson State and Colorado. I’ll do it again in the NFL,” he said. “If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or culture — don’t get me.”
Shedeur draws inspiration from none other than Tom Brady.
“What’s Brady’s best trait? His mental. That’s where my game is played,” Sanders said.
