Brett Favre sends message to Shedeur Sanders after Colorado QB's unprecedented draft slide on Day 2

Shedeur Sanders is continuing to slide down the Draft order, much to the shock of everyone who had projected him as a first-rounder whether it be in the Top 3/5 or the early 20s. Nevertheless, Brett Favre is imploring him to keep his head up.

Ad

On Friday, teams throughout the league snubbed the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback in Rounds 2 and 3. Most notably, Louisville's Tyler Shough, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel went Nos. 40, 92, and 94 with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, and Cleveland Browns, respectively.

Taking to social media, the Hall of Famer narrated that becoming an elite player is defined by production, not placement - also giving a reminder that the Atlanta Falcons did not even want him when he himself was initially drafted, and that only being traded to the Green Bay Packers allowed him to realize his potential:

Ad

Trending

"Heck I didn’t care when I got drafted, I just wanted a team to give me a chance wherever I went."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

WATCH: Shedeur Sanders gets humiliated in viral prank call video from random fan pretending to be NFL team