Can Tom Brady tie with Michael Jordan for most championship-round MVPs? The G.O.A.T. is set to shatter more records in 2021

Tom Brady is entering a historic season in 2021. The seven-time Super Bowl champ can shatter a ton of records. Brady has six big records that he can either set or break during the upcoming season.

When NFL fans think Tom Brady's legendary career couldn't get any more spectacular, he shocks the world again. As the regular season approaches quickly, let's look at all six of the records Tom Brady is pursuing this season.

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan two of the best to play their respective sports

Tom Brady has the opportunity to tie with NBA G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan during the 2021-22 season. If Tom Brady can bring home a Super Bowl MVP award, he will tie Jordan for the most championship-round MVPs. That would place both Jordan and Brady at the top of all the major professional sports in the United States.

The most significant accomplishment for Tom Brady may be his Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. If Brady and the Bucs can go into Foxboro and defeat the Pats, he'll accomplish beating all 32 NFL teams.

Brady's most effortless accomplishment will be the first NFL quarterback to win multiple games after turning 44. Tom will break his record when he makes his 300th career start at quarterback.

The veteran quarterback can break the record for passing yards, completions, and games with three touchdown passes. Brady needs 1,155 yards to become the all-time passing yards leader. His most challenging passing record may be the five games with three touchdown passes. The Buccaneers quarterback also needs 364 completions to take over the lead.

What is the ultimate goal for Tom Brady entering his historic season?

Tom Brady has already set a massive record with seven Super Bowl championships. Brady will work towards number eight during the upcoming season. Winning his eighth Super Bowl would place him a thousand miles ahead of all NFL players.

The ultimate goal for Tom Brady entering the 2021-22 season is hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the eighth time. No other NFL quarterback has won more than four Super Bowls. By the time he retires, Brady will set records that may never be broken.

Every year Brady plays, he will set records and further separate himself from everyone else in the record books.

