Can you watch NFL Draft 2024 on Paramount Plus? All you need to know about telecast

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and conclude on Saturday, April 27, 2024. It will feature all 32 franchises selecting the best players amateur American football has to offer.

The Draft will be broadcast on an array of platforms. This article will explore whether Paramount Plus is part of those platforms.

Will NFL Draft 2024 air on Paramount Plus?

The answer is no. Paramount Plus will not live stream the 2024 NFL Draft. While Paramount Plus typically broadcasts NFL events, it does not have the coverage rights for this year's Draft, which are held by ESPN.

Paramount Plus is a streaming service associated with the CBS network. CBS does not have coverage rights for this year's Draft, so people interested in watching the grand event will need to explore alternate means. But there's no need to worry—you can keep reading to find out alternate means.

Where to stream NFL Draft 2024?

If you're interested in live-streaming this year's draft, you could tune into ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network.

You could also go for modern NFL-centric streaming platforms like FuboTV, DAZN, DIRECTV, and Hulu + Live TV. The best part about these streaming options is that most of them have a free trial period. That means that you can watch the NFL Draft for free, which is virtually impossible with cable TV.

2024 NFL first-round Draft Order

We already know that most of the drama is found in the first round. Here's a look at how the opening round currently stands:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs