Can you watch NFL Draft 2024 on Paramount Plus? All you need to know about telecast

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 25, 2024 15:36 GMT
NFL: NFL Draft City Scenes
The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and conclude on Saturday, April 27, 2024. It will feature all 32 franchises selecting the best players amateur American football has to offer.

The Draft will be broadcast on an array of platforms. This article will explore whether Paramount Plus is part of those platforms.

Will NFL Draft 2024 air on Paramount Plus?

The answer is no. Paramount Plus will not live stream the 2024 NFL Draft. While Paramount Plus typically broadcasts NFL events, it does not have the coverage rights for this year's Draft, which are held by ESPN.

Paramount Plus is a streaming service associated with the CBS network. CBS does not have coverage rights for this year's Draft, so people interested in watching the grand event will need to explore alternate means. But there's no need to worry—you can keep reading to find out alternate means.

Where to stream NFL Draft 2024?

If you're interested in live-streaming this year's draft, you could tune into ESPN, ABC or the NFL Network.

You could also go for modern NFL-centric streaming platforms like FuboTV, DAZN, DIRECTV, and Hulu + Live TV. The best part about these streaming options is that most of them have a free trial period. That means that you can watch the NFL Draft for free, which is virtually impossible with cable TV.

2024 NFL first-round Draft Order

We already know that most of the drama is found in the first round. Here's a look at how the opening round currently stands:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

