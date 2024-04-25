Can you watch NFL Draft 2024 on Peacock? All you need to know about telecast

Draft day is here, and it's perhaps the single most significant day of the football offseason. Today, April 25, marks the start of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26, and on Saturday, April 27, Rounds 4–7 will begin at noon ET.

We've covered when and how to watch for fans who are interested in following the draft, either to get ready for their fantasy football draft or to see the players their favorite football club selects.

Many cord-cutters have already come to love Peacock as their go-to streaming provider, and they frequently prefer to watch their favorite football games via streaming. In this article, we see if Peacock offers live streaming for the NFL draft in 2024.

Will NFL Draft 2024 air on Peacock?

Unfortunately, Peacock will not be broadcasting any rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft for viewers to watch. There are no networks approved to transmit the program on the service.

While certain sporting activities that air on NBC are carried on Peacock, the NFL Draft this year is not one of those events. Rather, both the NFL Network and the ESPN group of outlets are authorized to cover this year's draft.

Fans will need to have access to any live TV streaming provider that offers ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network to watch this year's draft online. Additional guidance on your attainable streaming options can be found below.

Where to stream NFL Draft 2024

The NFL Network, ABC and ESPN will all broadcast the draft. This implies that the channels required to watch the event will be available on streaming services, including DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Access to DirecTV's extensive lineup of premium channels, like ESPN, ABC and NFL Network—ideal for viewing the 2024 NFL draft—is available to new subscribers.

DirecTV Stream is offering a five-day free trial to new customers. Additionally, the program offers new customers a $25 monthly discount for the first two months of service; after that, your monthly plan's cost will increase to $79.99.