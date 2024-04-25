Can you watch NFL Draft 2024 on YouTube TV? All you need to know about telecast

The 2024 NFL Draft is the latest iteration of the showpiece event, where teams get to select the new building blocks of their franchise. This year's draft begins on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and ends on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

This article will examine whether the Draft will air on YouTube TV or otherwise.

Will NFL Draft 2024 air on YouTube TV?

Yes, this year's NFL Draft will air on YouTube TV, among other streaming platforms. YouTube TV will showcase whether the Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams as the first overall pick or whether a curve ball is thrown in the direction of the fans.

Here's the schedule for this year's Draft:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2–3: Friday, April 26, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4–7: Saturday, April 27, 2024, at noon ET

Where to stream NFL Draft 2024

While YouTube TV is an option for streaming the draft, it's not the only option available.

You can also live stream the event via ESPN+, FuboTV, NFL+, Hulu+ Live TV, and Sling TV.

Which teams have the most picks in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams have the most picks in the 2024 Draft. They each have 11 picks heading into this year's Draft.

Here's a look at the teams' picks at the time of writing:

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1: No. 4

Round 1: No. 27

Round 2: No. 35

Round 3: No. 66

Round 3: No. 71

Round 3: No. 90

Round 4: No. 104

Round 5: Nos. 138

Round 5: No. 162

Round 6: No. 186

Round 7: No. 226

Green Bay Packers

Round 1: No. 25

Round 2: No. 41

Round 2: No. 58

Round 3: No. 88

Round 3: No. 91

Round 4: No. 126

Round 5: No. 169

Round 6: No. 202

Round 6: No. 219

Round 7: No. 245

Round 7: No. 255

Los Angeles Rams

Round 1: No. 19

Round 2: No. 52

Round 3: No. 83

Round 3: No. 99

Round 5: No. 154

Round 5: No. 155

Round 6: No. 196

Round 6: No. 209

Round 6: No. 213

Round 6: No. 217

Round 7: No. 254