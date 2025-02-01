Can you watch the Pro Bowl on Peacock? Schedule, broadcast, and streaming details

The 2025 NFL Pro Bowl, which features a thrilling display of skill and talent from some of the league's top players, will take center stage this weekend as the 2025 Super Bowl approaches.

Top players from the AFC and NFC conferences compete in the NFL's Pro Bowl, which is the league's official all-star game. Originally a postseason affair, the event now consists of a 7-on-7 flag football game at the end of a week of skills contests.

The Skills Show, which included players from both conferences competing in a variety of challenges, opened off this year's Pro Bowl on Thursday night. Peyton and Eli Manning will coach a four-quarter flag football battle on Sunday to wrap up the games.

ESPN will broadcast the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, while ABC, Disney XD and ESPN+ will carry the flag football game on Sunday. However, the competition will not be available for viewers to watch on Peacock.

Comcast, via its media company NBCUniversal, owns and runs Peacock, a subscription-based streaming network. During the season, fans were able to watch Sunday Night Football games on the network, but they won't be able to watch Sunday's Pro Bowl game on Peacock.

How to stream the Pro Bowl Games?

Kickoff for the Pro Bowl Games is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Although ABC and ESPN will broadcast the friendly contest, cord-cutters can watch the event online via ESPN+, NFL+ and DirecTV Stream.

Other noncable options that offer ABC and ESPN and will broadcast the game are FuboTV, Sling Orange + Blue and Hulu + Live TV.

What are the rosters for the Pro Bowl Games?

According to the NFL, there are 88 players on this year's Pro Bowl rosters, 25 of whom were not on the original list but have replaced other players who were unable to attend for different reasons.

The full roster for the AFC Pro Bowl is as follows:

Steelers QB Russell Wilson (replaces Josh Allen)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (replaces Lamar Jackson)

Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Texans RB Joe Mixon

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Bills RB James Cook (replaces Derrick Henry)

Ravens FB Patrick Ricard

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Texans WR Nico Collins

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (replaces Zay Flowers)

Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith (replaces Travis Kelce)

Raiders TE Brock Bowers

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (replaces Laremy Tunsil)

Bills OT Dion Dawkins

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater

Colts OG Quenton Nelson

Browns OG Joel Bitonio (replaces Joe Thuney)

Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo (replaces Trey Smith)

Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum

Bills C Conner McGovern (replaces Creed Humphrey)

Browns DE Myles Garrett

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Texans DE Danielle Hunter (replaces Maxx Crosby)

Jets DT Quinnen Williams (replaces Chris Jones)

Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike

Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy (replaces T.J. Watt)

Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa (replaces Khalil Mack)

Ravens ILB Roquan Smith

Colts ILB Zaire Franklin

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey

Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

Ravens SS Kyle Hamilton

Chargers SS Derwin James

Jaguars LS Ross Matiscik

Jaguars P Logan Cooke

Steelers K Chris Boswell

Broncos RS Marvin Mims Jr.

Steelers ST Miles Killebrew (replaces Brenden Schooler)

NFC Pro Bowl roster:

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (replaces Jayden Daniels)

Lions QB Jared Goff

Vikings QB Sam Darnold

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Packers RB Josh Jacobs

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson (replaces Saquon Barkley)

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Giants WR Malik Nabers (replaces Amon-Ra St. Brown)

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (replaces CeeDee Lamb)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (replaces Terry McLaurin)

49ers TE George Kittle

Cardinals TE Trey McBride

49ers FB Kyle Jusczyk

Vikings OT Brian O'Neill (replaces Lane Johnson)

Lions OT Taylor Decker (replaces Penei Sewell)

Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

Panthers OG Robert Hunt (replaces Landon Dickerson)

Cowboys OG Tyler Smith

Falcons OG Chris Lindstrom

Saints C Erik McCoy (replaces Cam Jurgens)

Lions C Frank Ragnow

49ers DE Nick Bosa

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons

Packers DE Rashan Gary

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence

Bucs DT Vita Vea

Seahawks DT Leonard Williams (replaces Jalen Carter)

Vikings OLB Andrew Van Ginkel

Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard

Commanders ILB Bobby Wagner (replaces Zack Baun)

49ers ILB Fred Warner

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

Vikings CB Byron Murphy

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon

Packers FS Xavier McKinney

Cardinals SS Budda Baker

Lions SS Brian Branch

Vikings LS Andrew DePaola

Lions P Jack Fox

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey

Cowboys RS KaVontae Turpin

Falcons ST KhaDarel Hodge

