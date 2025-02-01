Can you watch Pro Bowl on YouTube TV? Schedule, broadcast and streaming details

The 2025 Pro Bowl will feature some of the best players that the NFL has to offer. The league's annual All-Star game will see stars from the AFC and NFC duke it out in an array of events.

Hence, let's examine whether fans can watch the 2025 Pro Bowl on YouTube TV.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Can you watch the Pro Bowl on YouTube TV?

No, you cannot watch this year's Pro Bowl on YouTube TV. Other platforms are set to broadcast the game.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Here's a look at how to watch this year's Pro Bowl:

Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, Disney XD, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Sunday's Pro Bowl activities will be broadcast on ABC, Disney XD and ESPN. Furthermore, fans can catch the action without cable via FuboTV and DAZN, but at a price. YouTube TV isn't on the menu for this year's NFL All-Star event.

Expand Tweet

Why are there so many opt-outs in the 2025 Pro Bowl?

According to AS, there have been 24 alternates replacing the originally selected Pro Bowlers for the league's All-Star event. The opt-outs have become so typical that some players featured on Sunday were deep down the list of alternates. So why are so many players opting out of the Pro Bowl?

First, some players can't play in the Pro Bowl even if they want to. That's because they are preparing for this month's Super Bowl game. Hence, no Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles players are set to feature in Orlando.

Furthermore, some Pro Bowlers opt out due to injuries or the fear of getting hurt. Remember, the Pro Bowl comes well after the regular season. Hence, it shouldn't be that big of a surprise that several players prefer to skip out on the activities.

Last but not least, some players aren't interested in playing in the Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl used to be a congregation of the best the league had to offer, but these days, rookie alternates are playing in the game due to numerous opt-outs. Such is an excuse for chiseled veterans to entirely skip out on the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.