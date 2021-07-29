Candace Owens urges UFC to replace NFL due to national anthem saga: 'It’s the only real sport left’

The NFL has progressed with the times and intends to include the song Lift Every Voice and Sing before major league events this season, also known as the Black National Anthem.

The song will not replace the Star-Spangled Banner; the NFL will play both songs.

Owens nominates the UFC as America's past time, not the NFL

The problematic talk show host Candace Owens believes the addition of a song should force fans to replace the NFL as America's national pastime.--- Even though baseball has been considered America's national pastime for the last 100 years.

In the wake of George Floyd, America has been taking steps to show unity and acceptance of everyone.

The NFL is no exception; singing the "Black National Anthem" along with the Star-Spangled Banner is one way the league is bringing in a sense of unity.

Owens seems to feel that adding the song is making the exact opposite statement.

"What America needs is a new favorite pastime, as it should no longer be football or any sport that endorses segregation," Owens said on her talk show, Candace.

"Might I suggest the UFC," Owens suggested as her replacement for the NFL. "Which is exploding right now, and it's because they do not get involved in politics. They are not woke, and they do not bend the knee."

"Woke" is a slang term that defines a person who is "alert to injustice in society, especially racism." The word is not inherently political; Owen's claim is that her issue with the NFL is that they should not get involved in politics but the complaints about the players for being socially aware.

"Dana White (UFC president), we've had him on this show, I'm a big fan of the UFC. I think it's the only real sport left. It's just such a sad, sad circumstance that we are in when you are quite literally claiming to be fighting racism while at the same time introducing segregation."

The fireband conservative sends her praise to the UFC for not having any political involvement or affiliations. Owens's comments are contradictory; although White has preached political apathy for his sport, the grandiose UFC president didn't hide his views when he promoted former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and 2020.

It seems the problem is not the NFL or the song selection but that the NFL's "political agenda" just doesn't line up with Owen.

