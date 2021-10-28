Cardinals vs Packers injury report and starting lineup - October 28, 2021 | NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season commences with a game between two of the best teams in the league. The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers will square off on Thursday Night Football for the right to be the top-seed in the NFC.

This could've been a game for the ages if health hadn't factored in. Davante Adams is expected to miss the game as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and Allen Lazard also won't play due to contract tracing. Sure, Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but who is he going to throw to?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time. Packers’ WR Davante Adams is unlikely to play Thursday night considering he still would need two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart. Packers’ WR Allen Lazard is out because he’s unvaccinated and couldn’t be cleared in time for Thursday night in time.

For the Cardinals, it's the perfect opportunity to remain undefeated and win another game in primetime. The team can improve to 8-0 and build even more distance between themselves and the rest of the NFC.

Check out the injury report and the starting lineup for the Cardinals-Packers game.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers injury report

All practices leading up to Thursday's games are walkthroughs, so the injury report works as an estimate, not as a full injury report.

Arizona Cardinals

Player Injury Wednesday Game Status DE J.J. Watt Shoulder DNP Out OL Max Garcia Achilles DNP Questionable WR DeAndre Hopkins Hamstring DNP Questionable

The Cardinals will miss star defensive end J.J. Watt for this game. He didn't feature on any walkthroughs during the week as he's nursing a shoulder injury. He won't be available for tomorrow's game against the Packers.

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shows up in the injury report as if he did not practice. However, the belief is that he'll play and he is only taking time off to rehab his injured hamstring. He's listed as questionable for the game.

Green Bay Packers

Player Position Wednesday Game status OT Dennis Kelly Back DNP Doubtful CB Kevin King Shoulder/back Limited Questionable EDGE Preston Smith Oblique Limited Questionable

While the Packers have no players listed as out for the game against the Cardinals, there are two confirmed absentees. Wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard are on the COVID-19 list and will miss Thursday's game. Adams tested positive, while Lazard, who's unvaccinated, is considered a high-risk close contact.

Backup tackle Dennis Kelly is listed as doubtful with a back problem. In contrast, cornerback Kevin King (shoulder/back) and EDGE Preston Smith (oblique) had estimated limited practice and are listed as questionable.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers starting lineup

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

Green Bay Packers

QB - Aaron Rodgers | RB - Aaron Jones | WR - Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers | TE - Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis | OL - Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan, Lucas Patrick, Royce Newman, Billy Turner

DL - Dean Lowry, Kenny Clark, Kingsley Keke | LB - Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, De'Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary | CB - Kevin King, Eric Stokes | S - Adrian Amos, Darnell Savage | K - Mason Crosby | P - Corey Bojorquez

