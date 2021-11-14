Cardinals vs. Panthers injury report and starting lineup - November 14 | NFL Week 10

The reeling Carolina Panthers will travel to the University of Phoenix Stadium to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals have enjoyed a tremendous season so far. They are 6-2 and looking in great shape to make a push for the #1 seed in the NFC. The Cardinals are particularly impressive because they haven't been dependent on a player or two to thrust them to victories.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed the team's previous outing against the San Francisco 49ers. In Murray's absence, backup quarterback Colt McCoy delivered a tremendous performance, leading the Cardinals to a 31-17 victory. Both Murray and Hopkins are expected to be out tonight as well.

The Carolina Panthers' season is quickly descending into chaos. The team has lost five of its last six games. Quarterback Sam Darnold will be sidelined for a while with an injury. The team signed former franchise quarterback Cam Newton to fill in for Darnold, but having seen how he performed with the New England Patriots, the move doesn't inspire confidence.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Cardinals vs. Panthers injury report

Arizona Cardinals

Player Position Injury Game Status Chase Edmonds RB Ankle Out Justin Pugh OL Calf Out Jonathan Ward RB Concussion Out Jamie Wiggins S Knee Out Budda Baker S Concussion/Knee Questionable Max Garcia OL Ankle Questionable DeAndre Hopkins WR Achilles Questionable Rondale Moore WR Neck/Concussion Questionable Kyler Murray QB Ankle Questionable Jordan Phillips DE Groin Questionable

Carolina Panthers

Player Position Injury Game Status Stantley Thomas-Oliver III CB Toe Out Rashaan Melvin CB Hand Out Brian Burns DE Foot Questionable Frankie Luvu LB Knee Questionable

Cardinals vs. Panthers starting lineups

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Colt McCoy | RB - James Conner | WR - Rondale Moore, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Sean Harlow, Max Garcia, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Zaven Collins, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

Carolina Panthers

QB - P.J. Walker | RB - Chuba Hubbard | WR - D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson | TE - Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas | OL - Cameron Erving, Michael Jordan, Matt Paradis, Dennis Daley, Taylor Moton

DL - Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones, Morgan Fox | LB - Shaq Thompson (Q), Jermaine Carter Jr., Hasson Reddick | CB - Donte Jackson, A.J. Bouye | S - Jeremy Chinn, Sean Chandler | K - Zane Gonzalez | P - Lachlan Edwards

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar