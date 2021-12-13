Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football

The high-flying Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC West showdown on Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals are 10-2, the best record in the NFL, and are having the best season in franchise history. They have managed an 8-1 record with starting quarterback Kyler Murray under center and a 2-1 record with backup quarterback Colt McCoy leading the offense, showcasing they can win games irrespective of the circumstances.

The Rams started the season 7-1 but have lost three of their last four matches, with their only win coming against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Midseason additions Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. are yet to make their mark in a Rams uniform, but the bright lights of Monday Night Football could be the perfect occasion for these two superstars to kickstart their Rams careers.

Ahead of this NFC West thriller, check out the injury report and starting lineup for the Cardinals and Rams.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams injury report

Arizona Cardinals injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Zach Kerr NT Ribs Out Justin Pugh OL Calf Questionable

The Cardinals have listed just two players on their injury report.

Nose tackle Zach Kerr is out with a rib injury while offensive lineman Justin Pugh has been struggling with a calf issue. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and is expected to play on Monday night.

Los Angeles Rams injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Darrell Henderson Jr. RB COVID-19 Out Brian Allen OL Knee Doubtful Terrell Lewis OLB Back Questionable Dont'e Deayon CB Illness Questionable

The Rams have only confirmed absentee: running back Darrell Henderson, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserves list on Sunday. Additionally, offensive lineman Brian Allen is a major doubt with a knee injury.

Linebacker Terell Lewis has been struggling with a back injury while cornerback Dont'e Deayon has been nursing illness. Lewis was a limited participant in practice on Saturday, while Deayon sat out. Both could miss the trip to Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams starting lineup

Arizona Cardinals

QB - Kyler Murray | RB - James Conner | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Sean Harlow, Rodney Hudson, Josh Jones, Kelvin Beachum

DL - Zach Allen, Corey Peters, Jordan Phillips | LB - Chandler Jones, Isaiah Simmons, Jordan Hicks, Markus Golden | CB - Byron Murphy, Robert Alford | S - Jalen Thompson, Budda Baker | K - Matt Prater | P - Andy Lee

Los Angeles Rams

QB - Matthew Stafford | RB - Sony Michel | WR - Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson | TE - Tyler Higbee | OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Coleman Shelton, Austin Corbett, AJ Jackson

DL - A'Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Aaron Donald | LB - Von Miller, Troy Reeder, Ernest Jones, Leonard Floyd | CB - Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams | S - Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp | K - Matt Gay | P - Johnny Hekker

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar