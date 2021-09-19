Cardinals vs Vikings Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 19 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday in a matchup that can be one of the best games in Week 2.

Pressure is up on both teams after they failed to qualify for the playoffs last year. Another season without a postseason berth may see more significant changes in the coaching staff and the organization. Hence, both teams will be eager to perform well and emerge victorious in Week 2.

Match details

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals

September 19, 4:05 p.m. ET

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

The Cardinals are considered to be 3.5 point favorites against the Vikings in their Week 2 matchup. The money line is in -200 for the Cardinals and +235 for the Vikings. The over/under points for this game is 52.5.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals Picks

Considering how well the Cardinals played and how poorly the Vikings performed in Week 1, -3.5 is a juicy spot for the Cardinals to cover the spread. It would help if you even considered 2U here, as it's one of the best odds of the week.

The over at 50.5 seems perfectly balanced for this matchup, so you should avoid this one if you like playing it safe. If you want to pick every game, bet the over as a shoot-out may be looming.

Rondale Moore 40+ receiving yards is at +100. Consider this prop as well, as the matchup is favorable for the Cardinals' Air Raid Offense.

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard Rondale Moore averaged 16.0 YAC per reception in Week 1, per @PFF . That was the best in the NFL. Rondale Moore averaged 16.0 YAC per reception in Week 1, per @PFF. That was the best in the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals injuries

Injury luck favors the Cardinals on this one, as they'll start with only Devon Kennard out for the game.

The Vikings, however, have a long list of important players who may miss the contest. Anthony Barr and Christian Darrisaw will continue to be absentees after sitting out the Vikings' Week 1 matchup. Everson Griffen is out with a concussion he suffered in a car accident this week. Even star linebacker Eric Kendricks is questionable with a quadriceps injury.

Craig Grialou @CraigAZSports

By the way, Kendricks had a league-best 15 tackles in Week 1. The #AZCardinals will face a Vikings defense minus one starting linebacker (Barr) and another (Kendricks) who is listed questionable.

By the way, Kendricks had a league-best 15 tackles in Week 1.

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals Head to Head

The Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals have met each other 28 times in the past. The Jaguars currently lead the series by 17-11.

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings

The last time these two teams played, the Vikings won 27-17.

Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals should win this game more handsomely than the betting lines suggest. They are coming off a fantastic offensive effort against the Titans and their defense proved they can make the Cardinals a Super Bowl contender this year.

The Vikings, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, where their defense was unimpressive. They also have significant question marks with injuries, so the Cardinals should prevail in this game.

Prediction: The Cardinals win in an effort led by Kyler Murray.

