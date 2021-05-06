Carolina Panthers Draft Picks 2021: Who did the Panthers pick? Full List of Selections

The Carolina Panthers had an opportunity to take a top quarterback, but they already felt good about their new quarterback in Sam Darnold.

On that note, let's have a look at who they got instead and their other picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers' 2021 NFL Draft Picks

#1 Round 1 Pick 8: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

With their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Jaycee Horn. The junior weighed in at 205 pounds and measured 6' 1", which is a good size for the position.

The cornerback draws comparisons with Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith. Many had Horn as a first-round talent, so the Panthers did not overreach by snagging him at eighth overall. Horn is expected to be a starting cornerback and a building block for the defense.

#2 Round 2 Pick 59: Terrace Marshall JR, WR, LSU

With their second pick, the Carolina Panthers chose Terrace Marshall. At 6' 3" and 205 pounds, the wide receiver leans on the taller side but should be able to reach higher passes, especially in the red zone.

Going into the draft, the junior had a second-round grade on NFL.com, so the Panthers did not reach. Marshall could be like Josh Doctson. That said, the Panthers would have hoped for someone better, and with some development, Marshall might reach that level.

#3 Round 3 Pick 70: Brady Christensen, T, BYU

With their third pick in the Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected Brady Christensen. At 6' 5" and 302 pounds, Christensen is a little lean for a lineman.

Christensen was expected to go in the third round, so the Carolina Panthers did not end up getting him too early. Overall, Christensen is seen as a good backup who should start at some point after being a swing tackle.

#4 Round 3 Pick 83: Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

Tommy Tremble at Notre Dame

Next, the Carolina Panthers selected Tommy Tremble out of Notre Dame. The 6' 3", 241-pound tight end is expected to be a blocking tight end. He is similar to Drew Sample.

Tremble wasn't a reach compared to where others thought he would go, but he is expected to compete for a starting role with the team.

#5 Round 4 Pick 126: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State

After picking Tremble, the Carolina Panthers went on to select Chuba Hubbard. The junior is 6' 1" and weighs in at 210 pounds. Hubbard's size is a tad too tall for a running back, but his bigger size could help keep him from injury.

Going into the draft, NFL.com had Hubbard going in the fifth round, so the Carolina Panthers may have reached with the pick by a round. Hubbard could be a new Devontae Booker, who the Denver Broncos drafted a few years ago.

Carolina’s 4th RD pick doesn’t get tackled



Hello Chuba Hubbard💨



pic.twitter.com/xQRz9T8cOz — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

#6 Round 5 Pick 158: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

With their next pick, the Carolina Panthers selected Daviyon Nixon. At 6' 3" and 313 pounds, the junior has a good, competitive size.

Going into the draft, there was a perception that Nixon was worth picking in the third round, but the Panthers got him in the fifth, which was good value. His NFL comparison is currently with Ross Blacklock. But Nixon will take some time to develop.

#7 Round 5 Pick 166: Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

The next pick for the Carolina Panthers was Keith Taylor. At 6' 2" and 187 pounds, the senior is a bit thin and could have trouble boxing out receivers.

Taylor's selection was a bit early; he felt more like a seventh-round flyer pick than a fifth-round selection when most other teams were actively trying to fill bigger holes. Taylor will likely end up fighting for a spot on special teams.

#8 Round 6 Pick 193: Deonte Brown, G, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers rebounded from Taylor's pick by selecting Deonte Brown. The 6' 3" and 344 pound Brown's size is one of his strengths. NFL.com had Brown as a fourth-round talent, so the Panthers getting him in the sixth round can be seen as a great value.

Carolina just drafted the largest human on Earth, Deonte Brown



He didn't allow a single sack at Alabama pic.twitter.com/9RNpgA4HJ6 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 1, 2021

Brown is reminiscent of Gabe Jackson and has a great chance to start in the next few seasons. Overall, Brown could end up being one of the better picks of the Draft.

#9 Round 6 Pick 204: Shi Smith, WR, South Carolina

With three picks left, the Carolina Panthers selected Shi Smith. The senior is relatively small at 5' 9" and 186 pounds. He was seen by many as a fifth-round pick, so the Panthers got good value by picking him.

Smith is comparable to Anthony Miller. Smith will likely take time to develop but should comfortably find himself inside the wide receiver room.

#10 Round 6 Pick 222: Thomas Fletcher, LS, Alabama

With their penultimate pick, the Carolina Panthers got a new longsnapper in Thomas Fletcher.

The senior measured in at 6' 1" and 235 pounds. Drafting a longsnapper almost always comes too early, but the Carolina Panthers likely nailed down the best snapper in the 2021 NFL draft.

Fletcher will be expected to do his job away from the limelight because all attention longsnappers earn is bad attention.

#11 Round 7 Pick 232: Phil Hoskins, DT, Kentucky

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers picked up Phil Hoskins.

At 6' 5" and 313 pounds, the seventh-rounder is a little too tall and lean for an ideal defensive tackle. Going into the draft, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had Hoskins going in the seventh round, and the Carolina Panthers got him in the same round.

He will likely find himself competing for a special teams spot this summer.