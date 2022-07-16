3 reasons why the Carolina Panthers will have more wins than the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns fans raised their hands joyously in the air once it was made official. After years of being considered the laughingstock of the entire NFL, primarily for their inept play at the quarterback position, the moribund franchise swung a trade that netted them the services of Deshaun Watson.

By and large, Cleveland were lauded for their willingness to go all in and rid themselves of their now-former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

With the former No. 1 overall pick now attempting to prove his worth in Carolina, Cleveland have the makings of a championship contender. However, while their roster is stacked to the gills, the Carolina Panthers won't be overshadowed, at least not this year.

As the 2022-23 season approaches, Carolina have their own lofty expectations, even if they're a bit unrealistic. Regardless of what ultimately happens during the Panthers' season, we have one assumption: they'll finish the year with more wins than the Cleveland Browns.

Although it might be considered a bit of a stretch, here are three reasons the Panthers are on their way to an epic season.

#1 - Horrible division

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

The Carolina Panthers should have a proverbial cakewalk when forced to take on their divisional rivals this season. Outside of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who endured several losses this offseason, showdowns against the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons shouldn't strike fear into the hearts of the Panthers.

The Falcons have long been chastised for their inability to put together a winning team, despite housing several Pro Bowl quality players. This upcoming season, with former league MVP Matt Ryan playing elsewhere, Atlanta have enlisted the help of Marcus Mariota. The once-promising signal-caller has long been considered a bust.

Also, with Calvin Ridley sequestered on the sidelines for one season due to a league-imposed suspension, Atlanta will likely prove to be innocuous to Carolina's playoff hopes.

As for the Saints, the franchise will begin life without head coach Sean Payton. Their new headman, Dennis Allen, will move forward with a group bereft of talent. Quarterback Jameis Winston will attempt to bounce back from a torn ACL, while Michael Thomas, their All-Pro wide receiver, hasn't produced a full season since 2019.

Even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will spend at least the first half of the season attempting to gel due to their losses on offense.

#2 - Huge question mark at the quarterback position

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The Cleveland Browns can barely stop themselves from smiling as they gaze upon their new quarterback. But as Deshaun Watson continues to whizz passes up and down the field during practice, a humongous question mark surrounding his availability remains.

Currently, Watson is waiting patiently to hear his suspension sentence. The multiple-time Pro Bowler has been dragged through the mud due to his pending legal charges. According to many, Watson is in danger of missing the entire year. In a best-case scenario, he could be forced to miss around 8-10 games.

Despite the outcome, Watson isn't expected to begin the new league year on the field. Cleveland will turn to perennial backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to stop the bleeding.

Although serviceable when given the opportunity, Brisset has failed to put together a winning season, currently holding a 14-23 record. In addition to racking up the losses, Brissett's overall numbers haven't been impressive. In 37 career games, he has only reached the 300-passing-yard mark five times.

Unless Watson is given a reprieve and doesn't miss any games, Cleveland will struggle big time without him.

#3 - Christian McCaffrey returns

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

Nearly every Sunday, Christian McCaffrey made opposing defenses quake in their cleats. At a moment's notice, the all-world back would break free from the clutches of his defenders before banging his head on the goalpost.

In 2019, his last healthy season, McCaffrey had a monster year. The Panthers running back made both the All-Pro and the Pro Bowl after rushing for 1,387 yards and hauling in 1,005 receiving yards. Simply put, McCaffrey could do it all.

Nevertheless, McCaffrey's star power has dimmed over the past two seasons as he's battled to remain healthy. Should he stay on the field this season, the Panthers should benefit significantly.

Before the ticky-tack injuries began taking their toll, McCaffrey played a massive role in Carolina starting their 2021 season with three consecutive wins. He hasn't been able to keep that clean bill of health for quite some time. Ultimately, if he can remain fit this year, the Panthers' win total will receive a big-time boost.

