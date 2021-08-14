Carolina Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts Odds, Picks, Line and Spread - August 15, 2021, | NFL preseason 2021

The Indianapolis Colts have hosted the Carolina Panthers all week in joint practices, and on Sunday will officially play their first home game of the preseason against them. The Colts have used the joint practices as an opportunity to get a closer look at backup quarterbacks, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger.

With quarterback Carson Wentz still recovering from a foot injury, the Colts are going to spend the preseason splitting first-team reps with both Eason and Ehlinger. This first pre-season game should see Jacob Eason start the game and Sam Ehlinger getting a good amount of playing time as well.

The Indianapolis Colts made the playoffs in 2020 after tying with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South, and getting the wild card playoff spot. The Titans are going to be tough to beat again this season, but the Colts should give them a good run the entire campaign.

The Carolina Panthers also have a new quarterback this season in Sam Darnold. Darnold. Although he isn't expected to play in the first preseason game, he has been practicing well all week against the Colts.

The Carolina Panthers will hope for better fortunes after a 2020 campaign that was riddled with injuries, including their star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Panthers have an uphill task ahead, though, as they share the same division as the reigning Super Bowl champions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mid-season levels of toe drag swag. 👟 pic.twitter.com/FDHBsPzCcP — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2021

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts: Betting odds

The home team Indianapolis Colts will enter their first preseason game of the season as 1.5 point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

The over/under for this game is 34.5 points.

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts: Picks

The Indianapolis Colts should pull out the win in this first preseason game for both teams. The Colts could have the upper hand even without seeing much of the starters in play because of how strong their depth chart is.

There were a few tussles between both teams this week in their joint practices, so it will be interesting to see how that reflects in their game on Sunday afternoon.

2️⃣2️⃣ makes it all look easy pic.twitter.com/QwmlIeUZV1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 13, 2021

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis: Money line

Carolina Panthers (+105)

Indianapolis Colts (-125).

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts: Spread

Although it will be backup quarterbacks on both sidelines, it should be an interesting battle between the two.

The Indianapolis Colts were 9-8 in 2020 when it came to covering the spread, which, although not quite outstanding, should stand them in good stead in this pre-season game against the Panthers.

