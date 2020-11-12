The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit their NFC South division rivals, the Carolina Panthers, in Week 10.

Tampa Bay (6-3) is coming off a horrible loss against the New Orleans Saints, another division foe. The Saints swept the season series and made it seem like they are Tom Brady's Kryptonite.

As for the Panthers (3-6), they are coming off an unfortunate loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in which they had a chance to win the game with a field goal. In their defense, however, it was a 67-yard field goal try that was not easy for kicker Joey Slye.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head-to-Head

The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have met 40 times in the past. Carolina currently leads the all-time series with a 24-16 record.

The teams most recently faced each other in Week 2 this season, when the Buccaneers won 31-17.

Carolina Panthers season results: L L W W W L L L L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers season results: L W W W L W W W L

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The biggest news for the Panthers is that star running back Christian McCaffrey will likely not play on Sunday after suffering a shoulder injury against the Chiefs. McCaffrey had made his return in Week 9 after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against (coincidentally) the Buccaneers.

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against Tampa Bay due to a right shoulder, per sources. McCaffrey now will be considered week to week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2020

As for the Buccaneers, there are not any big names listed on Wednesday's injury report. Tight end Rob Gronkowski had a veteran's day off and was not related to anything else. Other than that, any player listed on the injury report currently is slated to play on Sunday against the Panthers, unless otherwise noted. Tom Brady and Co. will have an almost complete team to take on the Panthers later this week.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Projected Starters

Carolina Panthers

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

RB: Christian McCaffrey (D), Mike Davis

WR: Robby Anderson, DJ Moore, Curtis Samuel

TE: Ian Thomas

Highest % of throws on target:

1. Drew Brees - 84.2%

2. Teddy Bridgewater - 83.5%

3. Josh Allen - 81.4%

4. Russell Wilson - 81.1%

5. Ryan Fitzpatrick - 81.0%



Lowest

1. Drew Lock - 65.6%

2. Dwayne Haskins - 68.8%

3. Carson Wentz - 71.1%

4. Sam Darnold - 73.9%

5. Tom Brady - 74.1% — ProFootballReference (@pfref) November 11, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB: Tom Brady

RB: Ronald Jones II

WR: Chris Godwin (Q), Mike Evans, Antonio Brown

TE: Rob Gronkowski

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction

Tom Brady will certainly be looking for some retribution after the 38-3 blowout by the Saints on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 9, pushing the Saints to No. 1 in the NFC South.

Considering that, it could be another easy win for the Buccaneers, after defeating the Panthers earlier in the season. The Panthers have been an up-and-down team, almost beating several good teams in the league such as the Saints, Chiefs, and Raiders. But it is quite possible that the addition of McCaffrey into the rotation helped the team be more competitive against the Chiefs, and with the news of him not being available this coming week, it certainly hurts their chances of winning.

Prediction: Buccaneers win in a well-played game