Carson Schwesinger NFL Draft Projection: 3 best landing spots for UCLA LB

Carson Schwesinger is one of the best overall linebacker prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He turned in a breakout college football season last year and is now likely to be among the top-five players selected at his position. Here's a look at his overall draft profile and some of his potential landing spots.

Carson Schwesinger's NFL Draft profile

Carson Schwesinger

Carson Schwesinger had an impressive rise to being a top linebacker prospect during his college football career with the UCLA Bruins. He was a walk-on to the program in 2021, but earned a scholarship following his first season. He was lightly used in their defense for the next two years, before exploding for a massive 2024 campaign.

His final season included 90 solo tackles and more than 11 total tackles per game, which were the most by any player in the competitive Big Ten.

His excellent performances earned him a selection as a first-team All-Conference player as well as a first-team All-American linebacker. He is undersized for an NFL prospect in his position at just 225 pounds, but he has proven to be highly productive and is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the draft.

Carson Schwesinger 2025 NFL Draft projections: 3 best fits for UCLA LB

#3 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have some decisions to make about their linebacker position during the 2025 NFL offseason. Fred Warner is aging and coming off of an injury, while both Dre Greenlaw and De'Vondre Campbell Sr. are pending free agents.

It would make sense for them to target the position during the draft, so Schwesinger makes sense as a potential Day 2 pick.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have many areas of their roster that need to be improved this year after their disastrous 2024 season. Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo are both scheduled to become free agents during the offseason, so they would be wise to improve their linebacker depth. Schwesinger can help them do that.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to solidify their inside linebackers in recent years. Leighton Vander Esch has suffered several injuries, and while DeMarvion Overshown showed a ton of promise last year, he suffered a devastating injury that will reportedly force him to miss time in 2025.

Add in Eric Kendricks' pending free agency, and the position becomes a serious concern, making Carson Schwesinger an ideal target.

