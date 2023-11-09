Carson Wentz Rams salary: How much is LA paying Matthew Stafford's backup?

Los Angeles Rams backup QB Carson Wentz has signed a one-year deal worth $1,165,000. The deal includes a $150,000 signing bonus and the prorated amount of a $1.165M base salary. Hence, Wentz is due $732,500 for the remainder of this season as the Los Angeles Rams' new back-upbackup quarterback.

The Rams have dealt with a plethora of quarterback issues in the 2023 NFL season. Franchise QB Matthew Stafford remains injury-prone, and rookie QB Stetson Bennett hasn't played a snap in the league due to personal issues. The Rams have signed Stetson Bennett for insurance purposes as they enter the second half of the season.

Exploring Carson Wentz's career earnings and 2023 net worth

According to Spotrac, Carson Wentz has earned $129,241,838 in his eight-year NFL career. The former second-overall pick enjoyed the most successful time of his career as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles between 2016 and 2020.

Wentz was one of the best players in the league for some time, and he was a major contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl LII run. He earned $79,059,339 as a member of the Eagles, and was one of the finest players in the position for the majority of his time in Philadelphia.

Following his departure from the Eagles in 2021, Wentz joined the Indianapolis Colts to take the franchise to the next level. The move didn't work for both parties, but Wentz took home a tidy $21,305,882 for his brief spell in Indianapolis.

Wentz then made the move to the Washington Commanders. He represented the franchise in the 2022 NFL season and got paid $28,294,119 for his efforts. Once again, the move didn't pan out for both parties, and Wentz was released on February 27, 2023.

The one-time Pro Bowler then spent the first half of the 2023 NFL season without a team. Eventually, the Los Angeles Rams decided to take a flier on the shot caller, signing him to a short-term contract. Wentz will join the Los Angeles Rams depth chart that includes former first-overall pick Matthew Stafford and Georgia Bulldogs icon Stetson Bennett. On paper, it's one of the most accomplished QB rooms in the entire NFL.

Furthermore, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Carson Wentz is worth an estimated $45 million. This net worth comes from his NFL contracts, endorsement deals, and investments. Wentz is only 30 years old, so he can double his net worth if he retraces his steps on the Gridiron moving forward.

Carson Wentz's NFL Legacy

Carson Wentz has an interesting legacy in the National Football League. The North Dakota State University alum was selected second overall in a stacked 2016 NFL Draft, and he looked like an inspired pick for the first half of his eight-year NFL career.

In Wentz's first few years in the league, the strong-armed QB was named to one Pro Bowl, earned an All-Pro second-team nod, and was a key part of the Eagles' last Super Bowl win. However, since he left the Eagles in 2021, it's been downhill from there.

Wentz has had less than successful stints with the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders. Yes, franchises aren't the ideal destination for elite QBs, but there's no doubt that Wentz's performances should have been better.

The Los Angeles Rams have given Wentz another chance to prove that he can be a franchise QB in the National Football League. It's anyone's guess whether he'll take on the chance with open arms or otherwise.