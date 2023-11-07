Rams fans suspect Matthew Stafford's injury is worse than feared after Carson Wentz signing 

Carson Wentz is back in the NFL! After being unsigned through the first nine weeks of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams are expected to sign Wentz as a backup quarterback.

This comes after quarterback Matthew Stafford missed this past Sunday's game with a UCL sprain in his right thumb. He suffered the injury in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys.

As a result, Stafford missed all of last week with a thumb injury, causing him to miss Sunday's game vs. the Packers.

The Rams will be on a bye this week, giving Stafford another week to recover. Considering LA has a bye and is still signing Wentz, some fans have voiced concern over if this means a longer layoff for Stafford.

NFL fans suspect Matthew Stafford's injury is more serious following Carson Wentz move

Nobody saw the Los Angeles Rams signing Carson Wentz today. With Matthew Stafford dealing with a thumb injury, and with the team signing Wentz, some are questioning the severity of his injury and believe it's more serious than what was originally reported.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

What happened to Matthew Stafford? When will Rams QB return?

Matthew Stafford sitting out of Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Matthew Stafford injured his throwing thumb during the Los Angeles Rams' blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8.

The injury occurred in the second quarter when Stafford attempted a pass and banged his right thumb on Cowboys' defensive lineman Mazi Smith.

Luckily the Rams have a bye this week, and Stafford will be able to rest. The Rams haven't put him on IR yet, but he could be headed there after the Carson Wentz signing. Wentz is widely expected to be QB2 over Brett Rypien on the Rams' depth chart.

Wentz will now be joining the fourth team of his NFL career and is now on his fourth different team in the last four years. He most recently played with the Washington Commanders and went 2-5 as their starting quarterback last season.

