The New York Jets again put forth a poor performance and Aaron Rodgers has had enough. The Jets were soundly beaten 27-6 by the Los Angeles Chargers and dropped to 4-4 on the season.

With the Jets struggling to get anything going on offense with Rodgers sidelined, the game wasn't watchworthy, even if you were a Jets or Chargers fan.

Rodgers could be out for the season with an Achilles injury, so Zach Wilson is trusted with driving the car the rest of the way. However, against the Chargers, there were many bumps in the road, and Rodgers wasn't pleased.

Aaron Rodgers vents frustration over Jets mistakes vs. Chargers

The Jets' offensive performance left loads to be desired as they managed just 270 yards of total offense and only completed three of their 17 third downs.

For Rodgers, a guest on the Pat McAfee Show, it's all the same mistakes that continue to happen.

“It sucks not being there. And it sucks when we have poor performance on offense like they're just going to know what we're capable of. I know how we've been practicing that kind of talent that we have, and it's just not coming together consistently," said Rogers.

"The defensive side is good, but our offense is struggling. We've been bad in third down and bad in the red zone. It's the same s**t that comes in executions, and everyone is doing their jobs. We sacked them sometimes, but offensively, we're just not doing our part, and we got to if we're going to win these games,” he added.

When will Aaron Rodgers return from Achilles injury?

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

Given that an Achilles injury usually means nine to 12 months on the sidelines, fans first thought that Rodgers was lost for the season. But after seeing him throw pre-game and look a little better each week, fans anticipate his return this season.

What also adds fuel to the fire is that post-game against the Chargers, microphones picked up Derwin James asking Rodgers when he will be back and the quarterback jokingly said, "In a few weeks."

Whether or not Rogers will be back is up for debate. The Jets would have to be in the playoffs for it to be considered, and right now, that doesn't look possible.

With the Jets floundering after the loss to the Chargers, will they consider risking Rodgers' health and bringing him back for a shot at the postseason? It seems highly unlikely.

