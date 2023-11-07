"Aaron Rodgers is a snake-oil salesman": Craig Carton on Jets QB's 'nonsensical' return timeline

American radio personality Craig Carton has taken aim at the New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In Rodgers' first game with the Jets this season, he tore his Achilles which many expected would rule him out for the remainder of the season. However, since that injury, he took a different route for surgery and has said he's ahead of schedule.

Rodgers has been seen walking around normally and has even thrown the football around. That has only fueled the rumors that he will return this season, but Carton isn't buying it.

"Aaron Rodgers is a snake oil salesman right now. There is no possible way that Aaron Rodgers is playing NFL football in a couple of weeks. It is off the table. This has to stop.

"Every single week, it's just nonsense of, 'I'm coming back. I'm gonna defy the doctors. I'm gonna defy all logic and all Western medicine that has existed for 100 years, but I'm gonna be the guy that comes back. And I hate being out of the spotlight. So what am I gonna do? I'm going to do this every single week so that the cameras are on me. The microphone's covering me'. You're not coming back and it's gotta stop, it is selfish and 'me first' crap."

As of right now, Aaron Rodgers is adamant he will play this season, something that Carton isn't buying.

Aaron Rodgers injury timeline: Where Jets QB is at in his rehab so far

The New York Jets, like Aaron Rodgers, haven't ruled out a return for the quarterback. Currently, the Jets are 4-4, and as long as they are in playoff contention, Rodgers returning is a possibility.

Back in October, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Rodgers returning isn't out of the question.

“I think he’s fueled by doubt - I don’t think, I know - he’s fueled by doubt,” Saleh said. “The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He’s on a mission. There’s one thing I’ve learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he’s got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he’s going to prove it.

"So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I’m not doubting him. We’re leaving the door open for him but it’s amazing to see how hard he’s been working and the intent at which he’s been doing it.”

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't return this season, it's almost certain that he will return in 2024.

