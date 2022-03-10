"Can't believe the Colts found a team to take Carson Wentz" - NFL fans react to shock trade involving Commanders

Carson Wentz is the new quarterback for the Washington Commanders. After a promising start to his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz sought a fresh start with the Indianapolis Colts last season and now finds himself with a third new team in dire need of stability at the position.

While the trade is not of blockbuster quality like Russell Wilson’s to the Denver Broncos, Wentz’s departure was sure to draw some wild fan reactions.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



now what do they do at qb though? @AdamSchefter can't believe the colts found a team to take carson wentz.now what do they do at qb though? @AdamSchefter can't believe the colts found a team to take carson wentz.now what do they do at qb though?

Trading for a veteran quarterback who was an MVP candidate is not a bad move, but that did not stop fans from criticizing it.

Some fans are optimistic and expect Wentz to do well in Washington.

NikSev1➡ @seviour_nick @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter What are you talking about Carson Wentz still has a ton of good football left hes got so much more in the tank @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter What are you talking about Carson Wentz still has a ton of good football left hes got so much more in the tank

Other fans are skeptical.

Many NFL teams and fans will tell you it’s hard to find a good quarterback.

The NFL arguably has a subprime quarterback crisis.

Giancs13 @Giancs13 @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter Trading a qb is like selling a house in this market. You get good money, but where you going to live brah. @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter Trading a qb is like selling a house in this market. You get good money, but where you going to live brah.

Pro Wrestling entrance music is the only way to announce trades or free-agent signings.

Shane Baxterson @SBaxterson @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter You would have to think they may take a flyer on Jimmy or Love…wait a minute… bah gawd… THATS ANDREW LUCK’S MUSIC!! @NFL_DovKleiman @AdamSchefter You would have to think they may take a flyer on Jimmy or Love…wait a minute… bah gawd… THATS ANDREW LUCK’S MUSIC!!

One person cannot speak for an entire fanbase, but the Washington Commanders fanbase might not fight this sentiment.

Washington has had trouble finding a solid quarterback since Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins. Some believe that will continue.

The divisional games between Philadelphia and Washington will be wild next season.

Gary Sheffield Jr. @GarysheffieldJr @AdamSchefter The eagles traded a player they didn’t want for a first rounder and now they get to play him every year: @AdamSchefter The eagles traded a player they didn’t want for a first rounder and now they get to play him every year: https://t.co/xcR1OvGAgF

First comes the trade, then comes the throwing motion tuneups.

This move certainly does not preclude the Commanders from drafting a first-round quarterback, but it does dampen that possibility.

Football Analysis @FBallAnalysisBU @AdamSchefter I literally am about to release a mock with Washington selecting Kenny Pickett are you shitting me I spent hours on it @AdamSchefter I literally am about to release a mock with Washington selecting Kenny Pickett are you shitting me I spent hours on it

Carson Wentz brings some stability to the Washington Commanders’ offense

Despite what most fans think about the Wentz trade, it’s a positive move on paper. Last season, the Commanders’ offense was poor. The campaign immediately began off the wrong foot when starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured and out for the year. While Wentz comes with an injury history, he did finish out the season with the Colts upright even if the team did not make the playoffs.

Carson Wentz threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Commanders are hopeful that Wentz can bring something unique to their offense that includes a talented wide receiver, Terry McLaurin.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar