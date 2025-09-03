CeeDee Lamb or AJ Brown Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for WRs ahead of TNF clash

The defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles take on NFC East division rivals the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday Night Football on September 4, kicking off the 2025 NFL season in prime time.

Ad

It’s a heavyweight matchup with no shortage of star power, and for fantasy managers, the wide receiver duel between CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown is one of the most intriguing decisions of Week 1.

CeeDee Lamb vs. A.J. Brown: Who Should You Start?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

Ad

Trending

Lamb enters his sixth NFL season as the centerpiece of Dallas’ passing attack. He remains Dak Prescott’s top target, but this year he’ll also share the field with newly acquired wideout George Pickens, who came over in an offseason trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having Pickens lined up opposite Lamb could cut into some target volume, but it also prevents defenses from zeroing in exclusively on Lamb, creating more one-on-one opportunities.

Ad

According to the Sportskeeda Fantasy Draft Simulation, Lamb is projected for 22.3 fantasy points in Week 1, with 8 receptions, 100 yards, and 1 touchdown. Those projections reflect his continued dominance as a WR1 option, and even with Pickens in the mix, Lamb should still command high-value looks in the red zone and on third downs.

A.J. Brown Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

Brown enters his seventh NFL season fresh off helping the Eagles capture the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans. He continues to be one of Jalen Hurts’ favorite weapons, especially in contested-catch situations and deep-ball opportunities. However, with DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert also seeing steady usage, Brown doesn’t always carry the same weekly target monopoly as Lamb.

Ad

For Week 1, Brown is projected for 17.2 fantasy points, with 6 receptions for 85 yards and 1 touchdown. He remains a high-end WR1 in fantasy formats, but the Eagles’ tendency to spread the ball can limit his weekly ceiling.

CeeDee Lamb vs. A.J. Brown: Final Verdict

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Both Lamb and Brown are automatic starts in nearly every fantasy league, but for Week 1, the safer and more productive play is CeeDee Lamb. His 22.3 projected points are expected to outperform Brown’s 17.2, and even with George Pickens now lining up alongside him, Lamb’s rapport with Dak Prescott and consistent target share give him the edge.

Ad

CeeDee Lamb vs. AJ Brown Fantasy Football

Brown should still deliver a strong outing, but Lamb’s higher projected yardage and reception totals make him the better choice. For fantasy managers choosing between the two, the decision is clear: start CeeDee Lamb over A.J. Brown in Week 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.