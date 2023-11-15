CeeDee Lamb has every right to claim himself as best receiver in the league

CeeDee Lamb destroying defenses has recently started to become a consistent trend. Lamb recorded his fourth game this season with 10+ receptions and his fifth game breaking over 1,000 yards, as Dak Prescott and Lamb are completely connected right now. The Cowboys receiver in year four is well on pace to shatter his personal best NFL season, which was 2022.

Ceedee Lamb was asked about where he would rank himself among the receivers in the league, and he was very confident in himself,

"I'm the top receiver in this game, there's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

Lamb also spoke highly of coach Mike Mccarthy, who is on playing duty this season:

"They're definitely trying to double me, but [head coach Mike McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around and putting me in motion, lining me up on the outside, I guess you can't get a beat. It's Mike versus the DC at this point."

Ceedee Lamb is always delivering when he is given the proper targets. Dak Prescott needs to keep going to his main man, as he may be a dark-horse MVP contender if the Cowboys can catch the Philadelphia Eagles. And the Cowboys almost beat the Eagles when Ceedee Lamb caught the game's final pass just a couple of yards short of the end zone.

Lamb had the chance to move closer to AJ Brown and Tyreek Hill for the most receiving yards in the league. The Cowboys played their game in hand last Sunday while the Eagles and Dolphins were on their bye weeks. There is a big gap between CeeDee Lamb and fourth-placed Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs.

Lamb absolutely has the right to be confident in himself and is certainly in the discussion for the best WR in the league.

CeeDee Lamb will need to deliver in a tough part of the schedule coming up for Dallas:

The NFC's playoff hunt is now beginning to heat up after the Minnesota Vikings' five-game win streak. The Dallas Cowboys are currently occupying the sixth spot in the playoff standings behind the Seattle Seahawks, who Dallas will play in early December. The Cowboys could essentially end any chance the Washington Commanders have of making the playoffs if Dallas wins the two upcoming games.

CeeDee Lamb will have a shot to keep his 100+ streak going as Dallas makes the trip to the one-win Carolina Panthers who are a complete mess currently. The 11th of December is the big game in the NFC East, the rematch between the Eagles and Cowboys. That matchup will decide the fate of this division and, very possibly, the NFC's one seed.

Lastly, you cannot forget about the Detroit Lions in week 17, the final Monday night game of the season. Detroit are second in the NFC after the hard-fought win against the Chargers. If Dallas beats the Eagles, this game could decide who is on vacation come wildcard weekend.

Is this the year the Cowboys finally make an NFC Championship game?