CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Cowboys WR a good pick after George Pickens' addition?

CeeDee Lamb has been one of the best overall fantasy football wide receivers during his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. This includes finishing as the WR8 or better in each of the past three seasons, while exceeding 100 receptions in all three of them. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands for the upcoming 2025 season.

Ad

Should you draft Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb in 2025?

CeeDee Lamb

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Managers who desire picking Lamb in their 2025 fantasy football drafts will likely have to do so in the first round. He profiles as one of the best overall players to target as a result of his elite career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The only potential issue with his expectations this year is the arrival of George Pickens, who the Cowboys acquired during the offseason. Pickens may command more volume than any of the other wide receivers Lamb has previously played with, but considering his massive results and continued role as their WR1, he is still an extremely safe pick.

CeeDee Lamb fantasy outlook in 2025

Lamb finished last season as the WR8 overall, despite missing the final two games of the year. He also did so despite Dak Prescott missing most of the season with an injury, making his performance even more impressive.

Ad

Prescott is full expected to make his return this season, and if he can stay healthy, Lamb wshould once again rank among the top overall players. In his last full season with Prescott as his quarterback, Lamb ranked as the WR1 and led the NFL with 135 receptions.

Is CeeDee Lamb a good pick in fantasy football this year?

The best players to target in the first round of any fantasy football draft often come with an elite combination of a high ceiling and floor. Lamb fits this ideal description as a result of his past two seasons. He demonstrate his ceiling two years ago as the overall WR1 and proved to have a safe floor last season when he finished as the WR8, despite an injured Prescott.

Ad

Managers shouldn't worry about the Cowboys' addition of George Pickens in relation to Lamb's fantasy outlook. He should still see an elite level of volume, and with Pickens' vertical threat, Lamb may have even more room to operate on intermediate routes, where he has histroically thrived.

Where should you draft CeeDee Lamb this year?

Lamb vs Nacua vs Nabers

Lamb currently ranks as the eighth overall player and WR3 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. Managers who wnat to target him for their rosters this year can't waste any time in doing so. He is likely to be a first-round pick in just about all formats.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Lamb in favor of several other elite wide receivers, including Puka Nacua and Malik Nabers. The Cowboys superstar is a solid pick in the ealry stages off the first round, but if he falls any later than that, he could be an absolute steal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.