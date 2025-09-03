Ceedee Lamb or George Pickens Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for Cowboys WRs ahead of Kickoff Game

George Pickens is beginning a new chapter of his football career in 2024.

Ad

After a tumultuous time with the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw him hit a thousand yards once and contribute to two playoff appearances but also alienate the organization with his antics, the fourth-year wide receiver was traded to the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the Draft.

In Arlington, he will be playing beside CeeDee Lamb, forming a potentially monstrous aerial duo that will look to help elevate Dak Prescott back to contention in a crowded NFC East. That mission begins this Thursday at the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That being said, which of the two makes more sense as a fantasy starter?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

CeeDee Lamb vs. George Pickens: 2025 fantasy football preview and outlook

A comparison of fantasy projections for CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in 2025

CeeDee Lamb enters the 2025 season as the WR2, an elite position made all the more poignant by the struggles of the team around him.

Ad

Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending partial avulsion of his hamstring. Rico Dowdle was the sole bright spot for the ground game, becoming the first UDFA running back to breach 1,000 rushing yards. The other wideouts failed to even come close to his output, while injuries limited Jake Ferguson to just under 500 yards and no touchdowns on one reception short of 60.

George Pickens, meanwhile, is currently the WR28. He accumulated a decent 900 yards in 2024, but it still represented a significant decline from the 1,140 that he managed as a sophomore. He also proved himself the latest in a long line of Steelers wide receivers who eventually became a "locker-room cancer", once again showing a seeming lack of effort in certain games.

Ad

Sportskeeda's fantasy draft tool expects both players to have dominant performances in 2025. Lamb will once again be monstrously productive, catching 122 balls for 1,565 yards and nine or ten touchdowns for 348 points. Pickens, meanwhile, will regain his 2023 form, catching approximately 70 passes for 1,129 yards and five touchdowns and a healthy 214 points of his own.

Whom should I start between CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in 2025 Week 1?

Enter caption

The Sportskeeda Start/Sit Optimizer prioritizes the more consistent and reliable veteran Lamb against the Eagles, who will continue having one of the league's best defenses despite losing some contributors to their Lombardi triumph.

Ad

However, that is not to say Pickens has no value. While he will undoubtedly play a supporting role within the Cowboys squad, it may actually help him in the long run, as his tenure in Pittsburgh proved he could not handle the leadership of a department well.

Both should be intriguing options for fantasy players everywhere, whether it be separately or together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.