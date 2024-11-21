CeeDee Lamb injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Cowboys WR for Fantasy Football Week 12?

CeeDee Lamb earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition in 2023 for his solid performances with the Dallas Cowboys. However, Lamb and the Cowboys are having a down year in 2024.

Let's examine Lamb's availability ahead of their Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders.

Should fantasy managers be concerned for CeeDee Lamb?

According to Jon Machota, CeeDee Lamb was one of many Cowboys players on the injury report on Wednesday. He is dealing with a foot issue.

Lamb was joined by right guard Zack Martin (ankle and shoulder), left guard Tyler Smith (ankle and knee), left guard Tyler Smith (ankle and knee), left tackle Tyler Guyton (shoulder), fullback Hunter Luepke (calf), wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), linebacker Nick Vigil (foot), LB Eric Kendricks (shoulder), cornerback Jourdan Lewis (neck) and defense specialist Marshawn Kneeland (knee) on the injury report, per NBC Sports.

However, his fantasy managers don't need to worry about the star pass catcher. Lamb logging limited practices aren't anything new, as the pass catcher has dealt with injuries all season long. As long as he trains, there's a big chance he'll be available to play.

How has CeeDee Lamb performed in 2024?

CeeDee Lamb is having a decent 2024 season despite the numerous hurdles that he and the Cowboys have dealt with this season. Lamb has 67 receptions, 774 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 10 games. He is third in receiving yards and fourth in receptions.

However, Lamb has recorded just one 100-yard game, and that came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. He has led the team in receiving in all but four games despite the iffy play and eventual injury to fellow perennial Pro Bowler Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys are having a forgettable 2024 season. They enter Week 12 with a 3-7 record and are a few losses away from being officially out of the playoff picture. Dallas is performing well below expectations and still has difficult games against the Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles to navigate.

